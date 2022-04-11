Jim Thompson's musical “Halfway There,” scheduled for April 15 and 16 at the Barre Opera House, has been postponed to Memorial weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28.
“‘COVID derails lifetime dream’,” Thompson said, with a laugh. “Well, that's kind of dramatic, but we've been struck with COVID. The positive tests kept coming in through this weekend so that now half the cast has tested positive as well as others.”
For information, go online to barreoperahouse.org
