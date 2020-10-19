BURLINGTON – A gynecologist accused of using his own sperm to get a woman pregnant in the 1970s has tried unsuccessfully to get the woman's husband tossed off of the lawsuit the doctor faces.
It also appears a DNA test reported he is related to the woman's child because the lawsuit is still pending after the test was completed.
Cheryl and Peter Rousseau, now of Florida, filed the lawsuit in December 2018 in U.S. District Court in Burlington. The lawsuit states the couple decided to partake in artificial insemination in 1977 because they wanted to have a child after Peter Rousseau had a vasectomy.
The lawsuit said Dr. John Boyd Coates III was a practicing gynecologist working out of Central Vermont Hospital, the former name of Central Vermont Medical Center.
The Rousseaus allege Coates agreed to artificially inseminate Cheryl Rousseau using sperm from an unnamed medical student who resembled Peter Rousseau, but ended up using his own sperm.
Coates has denied that he’s the daughter’s father.
Barbara Rousseau worked with a geneticist to identify her biological father to learn about her family’s medical history, according to Jerome O’Neill, one of the attorneys representing the Rousseaus. Barbara Rousseau said she used publicly available information from genetic testing databases such as 23andMe.com and Ancestry.com when she discovered her father was Coates, the lawsuit states.
The Rousseaus are suing Coates for medical negligence, failure to obtain informed consent, fraud, battery and breach of contract. They are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.
Coates, through his attorney Peter Joslin, asked federal Judge William K. Sessions to remove Peter Rousseau from the lawsuit, claiming the doctor never had any conversations or personal contact with Peter Rousseau so he lacks any basis for bringing a lawsuit against the doctor.
Sessions denied the motion for summary judgment last month, saying the doctor required Peter Rousseau to sign a document stating he had committed to raising the child as his own. The judge said Coates did this as a prerequisite for performing the artificial insemination.
“Viewing the facts in a light most favorable to the Rousseaus, Peter was an obvious party to the entire semination decision,” the judge wrote.
Last year, the judge ordered Coates to give a DNA sample that would be compared to Barbara Rousseau's DNA to see if they were related. Sessions allowed the results of the test to remain confidential at Coates' request.
The test has since been completed and the lawsuit is still pending. Celeste Laramie, another attorney representing the Rousseaus, said Monday the lawsuit is ready to go to trial. Laramie could not comment on the DNA test results because of the judge's order. She was unsure when the trial could take place because the novel coronavirus pandemic has limited court operations.
Joslin did not return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.