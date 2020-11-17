BARRE — Citing concerns about COVID-19, the Barre Fish & Game Club has pulled the plug on the annual gun show it has hosted at the Barre Municipal Auditorium for nearly four decades.
Club member Brad Herring shared the decision with city officials on Tuesday, even as members of the Barre Civic Center Advisory Committee were readying to debate whether to prohibit the February rental some feared posed public health concerns.
“We have decided that with the current increase in COVID-19 in our area, and with our concern for the safety of our community, that we will not be having the gun show in February 2021,” Herring wrote, thanking the committee for exploring safe solutions to hosting the event.
“We appreciate the efforts … but it is clear that this is not currently achievable,” he wrote.
The two-day show routinely attracts thousands of gun enthusiasts and dozens of vendors to Barre each year. The logistics of pulling that off in the middle of a pandemic were beyond daunting and the restrictions on gatherings that are now tightening again made staging the show a risk not worth taking.
