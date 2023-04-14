Guitar Sam
Buy Now

Kevin Crossett has been operating Guitar Sam in the Capital City for the last 42 years. In May, the business will close.

 Photo by Art Edelstein

Musicians looking for guitar strings, a capo, a new guitar or ukulele will find it harder to get these items when Guitar Sam closes its doors in May after 42 years.

Store owner Kevin Crossett is retiring, and the business has not been sold to another entrepreneur.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.