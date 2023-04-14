Musicians looking for guitar strings, a capo, a new guitar or ukulele will find it harder to get these items when Guitar Sam closes its doors in May after 42 years.
Store owner Kevin Crossett is retiring, and the business has not been sold to another entrepreneur.
He said he started in 1981 at age 26 as “a kid with a dream. I thought, ‘Do a good job and have some fun doing it.’”
Now a youthful-looking 68-year-old, Crossett said his run as a Montpelier business owner was challenging with four location moves during his career. Overall, “It’s been great, being in the capital is a big benefit, with tourists here all the time.”
He classified the city as “good for business, in general.”
It first opened where Zutano’s is now on Main Street in 1981. Four years later, the business moved to where Taylor Appliance had been, also on Main Street, but in a larger location. Here Crossett was able to expand his product line and added guitar amplifiers and drum sets, as well as guitars and other stringed instruments.
The 1992 Montpelier flood was a disaster for most Capital City businesses and, as with others, Crossett did not have flood insurance. “Almost everybody downtown was on their own rebuilding,” said Crossett. It took a month to rebound and start selling again. He described it as “an interesting challenge.”
In 2003, the building in which Guitar Sam was located burned, and while insurance covered the losses, Crossett said he faced “a long, drawn-out process.” The business had to relocate, as the building was a total loss.
Once again, Guitar Sam moved, this time to City Center, where it took three months of restocking and renovations before opening.
In 2009, the store made its most recent move to 71 Main St. Crossett said this location is “a good spot for us. I can see the sidewalk and what’s going on.”
The business itself had a name change. Originally called “Play it Again Sam,” which Crossett said was “a funky name that mirrored a lot of stores downtown as the city had stores with strange names, and I followed suit.” He said he wasn’t trying to borrow from “Casablanca,” and the famous line associated with it. He said he just liked the name.
After the 2003 fire, the business name became “Guitar Sam.” “We changed the name as we had a lot of identity issues. We didn’t want to be confused with the chain ‘Play it Again Sports,’ as their 800 phone number was confused with our number,” he said.
Besides, the company already had the URL “GuitarSam.com,” which was issued in 1998.
While selling musical instruments from a storefront has been Crossett’s main business, he was an early entrant into the world of online sales. He had established the website at a time when web commerce was still in its infancy. As a result, many musical instrument manufacturers didn’t have a web presence when he did.
Guitar Sam.com saw sales boom, with many out-of-state sales and some international shipping, as well. Within a few weeks of going online in 1998, he said he already had sold to buyers in all 50 states.
The store was featured in USA Today, and then on NBC, along with Morse Farm Sugarworks and a few other Vermont businesses that used the web effectively. The store also made World News Tonight and CNN.
“It was a crazy time,” said Crossett. “We had an incredible run for about three years, and sales were out of sight.”
With the store closing, Vermont will have just a few independent music stores, none closer than an hour’s drive from Montpelier.
According to Crossett, nationally, the state of the independently owned music store is a “dinosaur model.” For him, “the benefit of being in Vermont has allowed me to be in business this long.”
“You don’t have a music store on every exit on the interstate,” he said.
His customer area is geographically large, stretching from the Canadian border to south of West Lebanon and upstate New York and parts of New Hampshire. “People drive sometimes a good distance to come here,” he explained.
After the close, Crossett will maintain the website for small goods, such as strings and humidifiers. He said he will also continue building his Kepasa brand of ukuleles that he started 15 years ago.
Asked what he will do when he finally closes his doors in May, Crossett smiled: “I’m going to sit around and play guitar.”
