ROXBURY – Jon Guiffre went from an appointed Select Board member to an elected one on Town Meeting Day.
Guiffre received 96 votes and his challengers Caroline Edlund and A. David Santi received 51 votes and 16 votes respectively for a three-year seat on the board. He was appointed in January to replace Clare St. John who resigned from the board.
Reggie Brown Jr. defeated Santi 139-12 for a one-year seat as first constable.
There were no other contested races Tuesday.
Residents approved the highway budget of $635,230 by a vote of 158-11. The municipal budget of $260,726 was approved 146-20.
An article asking if the town can use $50,000 in surplus funds to reduce taxes was approved 155-13.
