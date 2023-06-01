MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library have tapped one of their own to serve as their first executive director since Tom McKone retired four years ago.

Dan Groberg’s appointment creates a vacancy on the library board that he joined three years ago and had served as one of its two vice presidents until his Wednesday night appointment.

sarahseidman
sarahseidman

Thanks for your coverage, Dave. Just one correction, but an important one. Jessie Lynn, who has led the non-profit side so ably for the past four years, is leaving her post to pursue further education. Groberg will take on her duties as the new executive director with Carolyn (Brennan) Picazio remaining as library director under him. Sarah Seidman

