MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library have tapped one of their own to serve as their first executive director since Tom McKone retired four years ago.
Dan Groberg’s appointment creates a vacancy on the library board that he joined three years ago and had served as one of its two vice presidents until his Wednesday night appointment.
The virtual special session took barely 20 minutes — most of it in executive session — and ended after trustees voted to authorize President Bridget Asay to sign the employment contract with Groberg, who wasn’t in attendance.
Asay announced the hiring on Thursday.
“Dan (Groberg) brings the skills and vision to lead the library in its mission to promote lifelong learning and provide free and accessible library services in central Vermont,” Asay said in a prepared statement.
“Anyone who has worked with Dan (Groberg) knows that he is deeply committed to strengthening community ties and supporting local institutions like the library,” she added.
Groberg is a known commodity in Montpelier, where he spent more than four-and-a-half years as executive director of Montpelier Alive before leaving the downtown organization last fall to take a job as a community planning and project manager for the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Groberg, who will assume his new role as executive director at Kellogg-Hubbard later this month, worked for the City of Montpelier for more than four years prior to stepping in as executive director of Montpelier Alive. During that time he directed programs, fundraising and communications for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center and the city’s Community Services Department.
Groberg holds a master's degree in Public Administration in Public and Nonprofit Management from the University of Pittsburgh and is a graduate of the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government.
Groberg’s resume — including his community connections and familiarity with library operations from his time on the library board — gave him an edge in a search that was launched in early April and wrapped up on the last day of May.
There were at least nine candidates for the position and, like Asay, trustee Sarah Seidman, who led the board’s search committee, was pleased with the end result.
“The board is looking forward to a smooth transition under Dan’s leadership,” she said. “The library is in a strong and stable position with excellent staff and the support of our six member communities.”
In addition to Montpelier, Kellogg-Hubbard enjoys financial support from Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester.
The decision to advertise the executive director’s position that had been vacant since McKone retired in 2018 reflected a pivot away from the co-director model that saw Carolyn Brennan and Jessie Lynn take on expanded administrative roles.
Seidman said neither valued employee is going anywhere and that is good news for Groberg.
“Jessie Lynn, in her role as nonprofit director, did an exceptional job improving and maintaining the library’s secure financial footing (and) Carolyn (Brennan) Picazio, who oversaw our strategic planning process last year, is continuing in her role as library director,” Seidman said. “The library is well-positioned for Dan to lead our next chapter.”
Groberg said he can’t wait.
“The library plays such a valuable role as a community ‘third place,’” he said in his own prepared remarks.
“I look forward to building on the library’s strong foundation and 2022 Strategic Plan to nourish an inclusive and innovative organization that empowers community members to become lifelong learners,” Groberg added.
