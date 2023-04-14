Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal will resign from his position for personal reasons effective immediately, according to a Vermont State Colleges System press release sent out Friday morning.

The announcement follows several weeks of outspoken backlash against Grewal and his administrative team’s decision to digitize VTSU campus libraries as an alleged cost-saving transformation measure.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.