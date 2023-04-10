Adam Lash
Adam Lash, left, and David Douglas (also known as Mr. Elegant, Preston Douglas, in the ring) both share a love for wrestling. Lash is bringing regular wrestling matches back to the Granite City, starting on May 7.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

Adam Lash, of Barre, is living his dream. He fell in love with performance wrestling as a young boy; went to his first professional match at age 13 in Newport; started working for various wrestling companies at 15; and now, at 38, Lash owns his own wrestling company, Green Mountain Wrestling, based in his hometown.

“I consider it an honor to be able to bring pro wrestling to my hometown. It’s something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a child. My primary goal is to bring quality, family friendly entertainment to Barre,” Lash said.

