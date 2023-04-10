Adam Lash, of Barre, is living his dream. He fell in love with performance wrestling as a young boy; went to his first professional match at age 13 in Newport; started working for various wrestling companies at 15; and now, at 38, Lash owns his own wrestling company, Green Mountain Wrestling, based in his hometown.
“I consider it an honor to be able to bring pro wrestling to my hometown. It’s something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a child. My primary goal is to bring quality, family friendly entertainment to Barre,” Lash said.
Lash was born and raised in Barre. His grandfather was Ralph Lash, founder of Lash Furniture.
His first show is scheduled for May 7 at the Elks Club in Barre. Lash’s long-term goal is to offer a show every other month in the Barre area, and a show every other month somewhere in southern Vermont.
For the May 7 show, the wrestlers will be coming from “all over the Northeast and New England. About 20 wrestlers in all will be there, some from as far away as Philadelphia,” Lash said.
Some of the wrestlers scheduled include Ultimo Ant and Electro Ant, who wrestle together as The Colony; The Last Street Fighter, B.A. Tatum; The Cold Hard Truth, Johnny Pierce; Strong Spirit, Gabriel Skye; Shannon LeVangie; and Barre’s own Mr. Elegant, Preston Douglas.
Douglas, whose real name is David Douglas, works for the state of Vermont and also part-time for Lash. “I’m a state employee by day and a wrestler when there’s an event,” he said. “I wrestle because it’s fun.”
The bouts are scripted and filled with heroes and villains, crazy costumes and big personalities. Lash wrote the scripts for the first show.
Comparing wrestling to baseball, Lash said, WWE would be the majors, and Green Mountain Wrestling the minor league, similar to the Vermont Lake Monsters or the Vermont Mountaineers.
“I first got involved in professional wrestling in 1998 at the age of 13. I started out simply helping to set up the ring and taking pictures,” he said. “I started traveling for it when I was 15, working for independent professional wrestling companies all over the country, mostly in a production capacity.”
Lash said through his work with Smart Mark Video, he worked with many independent wrestling companies in the country, especially CHIKARA (from the Japanese word kanji meaning strength) out of Philadelphia and Absolute Intense Wrestling out of Cleveland, he said.
“I learned everything I could about promoting and booking professional wrestling from some of the most knowledgeable people in the industry,” he said.
“My traveling largely stopped in 2014 because of my mom’s cancer and my own health issues. I continued working within the industry remotely for most of that period,” he said.
Lash’s first job in wrestling was with Green Mountain Wrestling in Newport, which ceased operations in 2023. Lash got permission to use that name.
“I started doing production for that company and eventually took over as the booker and the creative force behind it. I figured if I was going to start running my own events, I might as well use the name that I got my start under,” he said.
Lash has received support from local business leaders.
“I couldn’t do this without the help of our sponsors and The Barre Partnership. The Barre Elks has been great to work with, too, and I’m really happy to be able to run the event there,” he said.
Doors open for the May 7 event at 3:30 p.m. Matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. There will be nine matches in all.
Tickets are $20 for front row seats; $15 for general admission; and $5 for general admission for kids under age six. Tickets are available online at the Green Mountain Wrestling website www.GMWrestling.com and also will be available at the door.
“Front row is going fast and is nearly sold out, so people will probably want to get those in advance,” Lash said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.