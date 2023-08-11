For those who’d like to see what it’s like to own an electric vehicle before buying one, the state’s largest electric utility has partnered with an Indiana-based company that will let you essentially rent one, complete with an at-home charger, on a month-to-month basis.
The “Try-an-EV Service” is available now at Green Mountain Power’s website, greenmountainpower.com/try-an-ev.
The lowest cost options are around $650 per month, depending on the model of car you want.
The fee covers paperwork on the car, the installation of the at-home charger, and gives the subscriber access to a 24/7 service from the Motor company where they can ask questions and get help if there’s an issue.
“It’s very low commitment, it’s just a month-to-month subscription, and it just allows people to try it out and see how it fits into their lifestyle and whether the vehicle is right for their family and what they need it for,” said Tiana Smith, head of electrification and sustainability at Green Mountain Power, on Friday.
The company GMP has partnered with, Motor, will work with a subscriber every step of the process, she said.
“They’re delivering the vehicle to you, setting you up, they’re helping you install the charger at your home and then they’re a 24/7 service, that if you have any questions, any issues, you find yourself somewhere and something’s not working right with the vehicle, they’re right there to answer any questions that you have — so really like a concierge service in that way,” she said.
People can see some electric vehicles and talk about this program with someone from GMP and Motor at several events in the coming weeks:
— Tuesday, EV Fest from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Waterbury at Crossett Brook Middle School.
— Aug. 17 at South Burlington Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
— Aug. 19, Town Wide Celebration, 2 to 6 p.m., Rutland Town, 195 Northwood Park. Road
— Aug. 25, Arts Fest, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Waterbury, 5 Pilgrim Park, and on Aug. 26, 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Sept. 20, South Burlington – Energy Committee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. City Hall, 180 Market St.
All the events are listed at greenmountainpower.com/gmp-events.
There’s no limit to the number of people who can sign up, she said. It’s also not limited to homeowners. Renters, working with their landlord, can get a level-two charger installed on the property. Smith said these have been known to add value to a property and many landlords are willing to acquire them.
There’s no limit to how long one can use this service and, if they want, they can buy the vehicle and keep the charger, Smith said.
Electric vehicles from Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan and Tesla are available.
Smith said the goal of the program is to get more people to adopt electric vehicles. The idea being that actual experience with one in their lives will alleviate the common concerns people have with switching over.
According to Smith, electric vehicles are much cheaper to fuel, to maintain, and don’t burn fossil fuels, thereby lowering a person’s carbon output. They also tell the driver how much charge they have left, so the driver knows when to recharge.
“Electrifying transportation is the top way right now that customers can cut carbon,” she said.
Kris Bahlke, chief operating officer at Motor, said Friday that his company works with utilities like GMP to increase the number of people using electric vehicles — since most power companies aren’t geared to do that kind of work. Vermont will be Motor’s third market, after Indiana and Ohio.
“GMP is very progressive compared to some other electric companies we may have seen, they do a lot of hands-on work here,” he said.
Trying out an electric vehicle through a program like this helps people considering the change get used to keeping the car charged, knowing how much they can use it before a charge, and generally seeing how it will actually work when they buy one. He said that the key to someone adopting an electric vehicle seems to be the ability to charge it at home, hence the charger installation service.
Motor also offers its assistance program to people who’ve already gone and bought their own electric vehicles.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com