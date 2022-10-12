Gravel ride
Buy Now

A group of riders chat after finishing The Grindstone, a gravel bike ride held in Barre Town on Oct. 9.

 Photo by Green Mountain Gravel

BARRE TOWN — The first gravel bike ride held in town this past weekend was said to go off “without a hitch” with about 90 riders participating; now the organizers want to make the event annual and want to make more such events in the area.

Steve Maas and Phil Kolling created Green Mountain Gravel, a limited liability company based in Graniteville that promotes gravel riding in Vermont. Gravel riding is a form of cycling in which people ride on gravel roads using bikes that are a cross between a mountain bike and a road bike. The pair approached the town earlier this year looking to hold a gravel ride in October, which town officials signed off on.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.