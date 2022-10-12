BARRE TOWN — The first gravel bike ride held in town this past weekend was said to go off “without a hitch” with about 90 riders participating; now the organizers want to make the event annual and want to make more such events in the area.
Steve Maas and Phil Kolling created Green Mountain Gravel, a limited liability company based in Graniteville that promotes gravel riding in Vermont. Gravel riding is a form of cycling in which people ride on gravel roads using bikes that are a cross between a mountain bike and a road bike. The pair approached the town earlier this year looking to hold a gravel ride in October, which town officials signed off on.
The event, named “The Grindstone,” took place Sunday with 90 riders registered and all but a couple of them actually taking part. It featured three rides: a 17-mile course, a 40-mile course and a 62-mile course. The event ran through parts of Brookfield, Chelsea, Corinth, Washington and Williamstown.
Barre Town Manager Carl Rogers told the Select Board at its regular meeting Tuesday night that he went to the town's picnic shelter, where the event had set up, Sunday evening to see how things had gone.
“They were very, very pleased with how it went,” Rogers said.
He said cyclists were told traffic was not going to be stopped for them on Graniteville Road; they would have to wait for the road to clear before getting on. But Rogers said vehicles stopped to let the bikers on anyway.
He said the organizers were happy with the facilities provided by the town, and Maas already had sent in a request Tuesday to reserve the shelter for next year's ride in October 2023.
Maas said in a Wednesday interview he's only received positive feedback about the ride. He said this being their first event, there were some unknowns going in, but said he was pleasantly surprised by how it went.
“It went off pretty much without a hitch. Everybody made it through and seemed to have a really good time,” he said.
Maas said events like this grow by word of mouth, where riders tell other riders about events they've participated in, so he was concerned with how many riders would actually take part in the first ride. He said he and Kolling were hoping for 50 registrations. He said to get 90, nearly doubling the goal, was great.
Maas said temperatures were a bit chilly, and there were spots of rain on Sunday but, overall, the weather cooperated.
Though he said he didn't think the town's facilities would support more than 300 riders — and more riders than that would start to become unmanageable for the pair of organizers — Maas said he and Kolling want to turn this ride into an annual event and expand it. He said riders reported they wanted to do this ride again in 2023. He said he's hoping the success of the initial event will spark more support from the community, including more volunteers and more support from local businesses. He thanked the businesses that took a risk on the initial ride and sponsored the event.
He said the event raised about $1,000 total in donations for three beneficiaries: the Parrott family, who lost their Williamstown home in a fire in August; the Milestone Trails Association; and Pride Rides Vermont. Maas said organizers spent about $3,600 locally on the event and riders — mainly coming from the greater New England area and one from Utah — spent more dollars locally on lodging, food and other expenses to take part in the ride.
He couldn't give any details at this point, but Maas said he and Kolling are working on potentially starting up more such rides in central Vermont.
“We're loyal to where we ride, and we really want to try to promote Barre and the greater area,” he said.
