MONTPELIER — The work won’t start until 2024, a contract for the final design hasn’t been awarded and, while the anticipated cost of the next upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant is expected to exceed the $16.4 million approved by voters earlier this year, city officials say that won’t be a problem.

Thanks to an infusion of federal grant money the gap, which was flagged but not quantified for city councilors last week, won’t require asking voters to approve supplemental funding.

