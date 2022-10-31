MONTPELIER — The work won’t start until 2024, a contract for the final design hasn’t been awarded and, while the anticipated cost of the next upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant is expected to exceed the $16.4 million approved by voters earlier this year, city officials say that won’t be a problem.
Thanks to an infusion of federal grant money the gap, which was flagged but not quantified for city councilors last week, won’t require asking voters to approve supplemental funding.
The $16.4 million bond issue that passed back in March will cover the city’s share of a project that Interim Public Works Director Kurt Motyka said will be higher than expected due to inflation and higher labor costs.
The good news, Motyka said, is the city has secured nearly $4.8 million in grant funding — much of it for the second phase of a massive upgrade to a wastewater treatment facility.
The first phase of that work was completed in 2020 and replaced many of the plant’s key components, while expanding its ability to process high strength organic waste. Voters authorized the city to borrow up to $16.75 million to cover that project, though after the work was done about $4 million remained unspent.
Motyka has suggested in the past that $4 million could provide a cushion for the project’s second phase. That was when the $16.4 million approved in March was considered an upper-end estimate for the work.
Motyka said it isn’t any more and a $3.25 million grant from USDA Rural Development should help the city absorb anticipated increases in the cost of a project, which, among other things, will deploy state-of-the-art technology to deal with the byproducts of the treatment process, as well as associated odor issues.
After reviewing a range of options for dealing with bio-solids that are generated by the wastewater treatment plant, Motyka told councilors the city and its consultant have settled on one that will incorporate a conventional “drum” drying unit with a gasification process.
Based on the engineer’s estimates, Motyka said the city, which currently pays to truck roughly two 40-yard dumpsters of dewatered sludge to the landfill each week would cut that to perhaps two dumpsters a year, while producing a “biochar” byproduct that is suitable for land application.
Motyka said the savings in disposal costs alone should make the proposed system a “break-even” proposition financially.
From an environmental standpoint, he said the recommended gasification process should essentially neutralize perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and pharmaceuticals in the city’s wastewater and the high-strength organic waste it is now equipped to treat.
The biosolids treatment system would have its own self-contained odor control unit, though the Motyka said the broader project will include two additional units to address concerns that prompted the state to issue a notice of alleged violation to for the plant after the phase one work was finished.
Motyka said the city has been working with the state on the odor issue — conducting air samples at the facility and preparing a plan to address the occasional problem by strategically installing an odor control system at the headworks of the plant and a somewhat less sophisticated and less expensive version near the plant’s dewatering tanks.
Combined, the two systems are expected to resolve odor-related issues that prompted complaints from residents to state regulators.
Councilors were told they would be asked to approve a contract for final design of the treatment plant upgrade in coming weeks, some components of the system would begin to be ordered next year, but work on the phase two upgrade isn’t expected to start until the latter half of 2024.
Though it isn’t clear how much, at least a portion of the $3.25 million USDA grant, as well as all of a separate $1.275 million grant the city says it will receive will help finance the East State Street reconstruction project.
Pandemic-related funds are the source of the latter grant.
Montpelier voters approved a separate $7.2 million bond to finance the East State Street reconstruction in March. That project involves a mix of subsurface utility work and street and sidewalk upgrades.
The grant money would help underwrite the underground work, which was estimated at $3.2 million earlier this year. Among other things that work involves separating the stormwater and sewer systems, as well as aging water and sewer lines on East State Street. One of the goals of the work is to significantly reduce the frequency and magnitude of “combined sewer overflows” into the Winooski River, by preventing stormwater from overwhelming the treatment plant during heavy rain events.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.