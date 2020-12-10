BARRE — A Graniteville woman is accused of lying to police.
Tammy Lee Kempton, 49, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement. If convicted, Kempton faces a maximum sentence of five and a half years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Leonardo de Prato, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a domestic disturbance was reported on McHugh Road on Jan. 26. De Prato said Kempton had called police to report a family member and the family member's partner were trashing an apartment and had threatened her with a shotgun.
The officer said Kempton reported the partner threatened to shoot her with the shotgun, but he reported he no longer owned one. He did tell police he owned a handgun, which was locked in his vehicle at the time, according to court records.
De Prato said witnesses reported the family member's partner didn't have a shotgun nor did he say he planned on shooting Kempton.
The officer said the partner did report telling Kempton he would shoot her in self defense if she came at him or Kempton's family member with a weapon, but it wasn't meant as a threat.
On Jan. 30, de Prato said Kempton gave police different information about the incident and was now reporting the family member's partner had loaded a handgun and threatened her with it. He said the partner was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault due to Kempton's statements. That case is no longer active and appears to have been dismissed.
De Prato said Kempton called police again on Aug. 17 to complain about the family member and her partner. He said Kempton reported she thought the partner had damaged her vehicle by disabling the alternator, though she wouldn't fill out a sworn statement saying as much.
De Prato said he spoke to the family member who reported she had been in Massachusetts for the past two months, but she had text messages from Kempton stating she was willing to retract her statements about the partner and the gun. He said the messages showed Kempton telling the family member she wanted to get police in trouble over the incident.
The officer said he spoke to Kempton about the allegation of her lying to police and she said she has mental health issues and was highly medicated which is why she acted out, though she stuck to her story about the partner having the handgun.
