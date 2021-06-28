BARRE — A Graniteville man has admitted to sexually assaulting an underage family member.
Thomas Estes III, 34, pleaded guilty by video in Washington County criminal court in Barre Monday to a felony count of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old. Estes has agreed to a sentence of 15 to 25 years, all suspended except 10 years to serve. He will also be placed on probation and will stay on probation until further order of the court.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24 because a presentence investigation needs to be completed first by the state Department of Corrections.
The state dismissed a second felony count of sexual assault and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, per the plea agreement.
Estes has been held without bail since his arraignment in May 2020. He is housed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.
Detective Trooper Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit state police received notice in May 2020 from the Department for Children and Families about a report the department had received. The report stated Estes had sexually assaulted a young family member in 2018, according to court records.
Police learned about the victim after another family member of Estes’ disclosed to her therapist she had also been sexually assaulted by Estes and reported the victim had disclosed her assault to that family member.
One of the lewd and lascivious conduct charges Estes had been facing involved the family member who made the disclosure to her therapist. That incident allegedly took place in 2009.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said at Monday’s hearing the state came to this agreement with Estes, where he was getting a conviction involving only one of his victims, because Estes admitted to assaulting that victim and there wasn’t as much evidence to prove the 2009 incident with the second family member.
Thibault said it appears Estes is willing to take responsibility for his actions involving the victim and is willing to engage in treatment.
Keener said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre. The female’s mother told police the victim had an anxiety attack prior to the interview because she was scared of Estes and didn’t want people to be mad at her for what she had to say. After suffering a second anxiety attack, Keener said the victim wrote that Estes had sexually assaulted her.
Keener said she obtained a warrant to listen in on a phone call between Estes and the mother of the victim. During the conversation, Estes initially denied sexually abusing the victim, according to court records. But Keener said Estes eventually admitted to the sexual assault.
