BARRE — The city council has set the tax rate, as well as the water and sewer rates.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the council heard from William Ahearn, director of public works and engineering for the city. In 2019, the city took action after looking at its revenues and expenses and discovering its wastewater enterprise fund was underfunded. City officials decided to implement long-term rate increases to make up for the funding shortfalls. The proposed rate increases discussed Tuesday called for 4% increases each in the water base rate, for water use and the base rate for sewer use, as well as a 20% increase for the sewer use rate.
Ahearn said these rate increases are needed because the city continues to have expenditures that exceed the city’s revenue, particularly on the wastewater side. He said he plans on coming back to the council later this month to discuss a 25-year-old piece of equipment at the wastewater treatment facility that needs to be rehabilitated.
“For a tidy sum of over $200,000,” he said. “These are unexpected expenses. And that is one of the critical pieces that has plagued the city, is that the aging wastewater treatment plant is requiring very substantial capital inputs.”
Ahearn said these expenses do not extend the capacity of the facility, they simply keep the facility running.
He said increased fuel costs also are impacting the expense side of his budget.
Ahearn said these water and sewer rate increases are the last year of the increases called for in the 2019 resolution passed by the council. He said the bulk of the rate increase is on higher volume users of the systems.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon said years ago the city hadn’t adjusted the rates at all.
“And the result was financial instability,” Lauzon said.
He said anytime he sees a 20% increase, he pays attention. But when looking at other municipalities and what they are charging for rates, the city is in line with them, he said.
Lauzon said with these increases, high-end users of the systems will end up paying about $600 per year total.
“People gladly pay $150 a month for internet service. I’d live without internet before I lived without wastewater,” he said.
The council unanimously approved the water and sewer rates.
For the tax rate, which also was unanimously approved, City Clerk Carol Dawes said that was a simple math problem, where the city takes the amount of funding approved by voters on Town Meeting Day and divides that by the grand list.
Dawes said the proposed municipal tax rate is $2.018. She said the local agreement rate — where some properties such as the Good Samaritan Haven are exempted from taxes so the rest of the properties in the tax base pick up the slack — was $0.0139, for an overall tax rate of $2.0319 when the two figures are added together.
When factoring in the education tax rate, which is given to municipalities by the state to help fund the state’s education system, Dawes said the homestead tax rate would be $3.3506, a reduction from the current rate of $3.4037, or about five cents. For non-homestead, the rate would be $3.6156, a reduction from the current rate of $3.6743, or about six cents.
“So taxes are going down, and we like that,” she said.
Dawes said she wanted residents to know that these rates aren’t “capricious.” She said the rates are set by what the voters approve along with the assessed values of the city’s property.
Lauzon said he couldn’t help but notice about a $20 million reduction in the city’s grand list, attributable to some properties in the city being reassessed. Had the grand list remained as it was a year ago, the tax rate likely would have dropped by about another nickel, he said.
Lauzon said he’s looking forward to a discussion about spurring development in the city. Mayor Jake Hemmerick said he agreed.
Dawes said they’d all love to see the grand list go up, but the city can now have a tremendous amount of confidence in the stability, reality and equity of the grand list as it’s presented this year. She said Interim Assessor Janet Shatney has done much work to right-size things that had been done wrong in the past.
“While (the grand list) took a hit, it also put in place corrections that needed to be done,” she said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.