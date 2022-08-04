BARRE — The city council has set the tax rate, as well as the water and sewer rates.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the council heard from William Ahearn, director of public works and engineering for the city. In 2019, the city took action after looking at its revenues and expenses and discovering its wastewater enterprise fund was underfunded. City officials decided to implement long-term rate increases to make up for the funding shortfalls. The proposed rate increases discussed Tuesday called for 4% increases each in the water base rate, for water use and the base rate for sewer use, as well as a 20% increase for the sewer use rate.

