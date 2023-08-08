The group that runs Vermont’s 211 service says under-funding led to it being overwhelmed by calls during the recent floods, while Gov. Phil Scott says better communication and planning for emergencies may be what’s needed.
On Monday, the leaders of Vermont’s United Ways put out a joint statement stating that 10 days before the historic levels of flooding impacted the state they had to cut back their staff, leading to a backlog as state officials encouraged everyone to use the service for reporting damage and finding help.
“Roughly 90 percent of Vermont 211’s budget comes from state contracts and funding has not increased for the past five years despite increased operating costs and high demand for services,” reads the statement, signed by the leaders of United Way of Rutland County, United Way of Northwest Vermont, United Way of Lamoille County, United Way of Windham County, Green Mountain United Way, and United Way of Addison County. “As communities grappled with devastating damage and loss in the wake of historic flooding, Vermont 211 staff scrambled to respond to a record-breaking number of calls, emails and text messages from Vermonters reporting damages and seeking help.”
The last week of July saw 211 receive more than 3,500 calls. In the entire month of June, it received fewer than 2,800 calls, according to the statement.
In Scott’s Tuesday news conference, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison reported that, as of Monday night, 211 had received nearly 6,000 reports of damaged businesses and homes. Most were for homes, with about 15% being from businesses.
“Washington County has accounted for one-third of all 211 reports, with just over 2,000 calls coming from Washington County,” she said.
Vermont 211 leaders have made their funding needs clear to lawmakers, according to its statement.
“Testimony at the House Appropriations hearing on April 12, 2023, summarizes a critical point from this spring at which 211 was on the brink of closing due to this chronic funding issue,” it reads. “Local United Ways across Vermont each contribute funding to Vermont 211 and have long been concerned about how repeated underfunding from the state has limited Vermont 211’s capacity and potential. A portion of flood relief fund dollars raised by local United Ways were immediately granted to Vermont 211 because we knew the program was overwhelmed and under-resourced.”
Vermont 211 is a nonprofit program under United Ways of Vermont. The 211 service works as a reference source for various social service programs as well as reporting flood damage. It also administers the 988 database, which is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“We didn’t know that they were being inundated, they didn’t communicate that with us,” Scott said on Tuesday, after being asked about the United Way statement. “Had we known they were being inundated, and they couldn’t answer the calls, we would have sent in help early. That was key, the communication piece. If they’d told us, we would have helped to get through this emergency period.”
Scott claimed that he was briefed recently on the 211 service receiving 62 calls on either Monday or Tuesday.
“That, they can handle,” he said. “During the extreme emergency, obviously, they were inundated and overwhelmed, but that’s when they need to call us for help so that we can help out during those emergency situations.”
He said that there needs to be a plan in place for 211 to ramp up its capacity during emergencies like the floods.
“I’m not blaming them, and I’m not saying whether their resources were enough or not,” he said. “It’s almost immaterial at this point. It’s that they need to tell us when they’re in a situation that they couldn’t work their way out of. We had no idea. But once we found out, we were able to send in resources and be able to help out.”
Elizabeth Gilman, executive director of United Ways in Vermont, said in an interview Tuesday that the “62 calls” per day that Scott referred to are likely damage reports and don’t reflect all the calls 211 is receiving.
“That is one aspect of the calls Vermont 211 is handling. Yesterday, we handled well over 100 calls and today we’re inching towards 200, and that’s because not only is Vermont 211 taking damage reports from Vermonters affected by the flooding, but we’re also handling those other disaster related calls regarding a variety of issues like water testing kits and food stamp replacements and shelter and all of those calls, in addition to the calls that we’re actually contracted to take with the Agency of Human Services who fund us, which is other information referral calls for health and human service needs and handling their after-hours emergency housing calls.”
She said Vermont 211 was getting several hundred calls per day and trained volunteers as quickly as it could, despite lacking a volunteer coordinator.
Gilman said Vermont 211 is open to talking about improving the entirety of Vermont’s disaster recovery system.
Earlier in the news conference, administration officials gave updates on the ongoing flood response.
“Last week, teams were busy on Thursday night in Middlebury and Friday night in Rutland,” said Morrison. “Localized flooding necessitated the evacuation of 35 individuals. There was one injury reported, and one swift water boat was significantly damaged during a rescue.”
According to Morrison, there have been 216 rescues in the past month and 162 evacuations. In a normal year, there would be about six rescues and 30 evacuations.
“In short, the Department of Public Safety assisted by both in-state and out-of-state partners has completed more missions this past month than we normally see in many years combined,” she said. “Until today’s rain ends, we will continue to have urban search and rescue assets, which includes swift water rescue teams, staged in the western part of the state.”
Over 4,000 tons of debris has been removed under a state contract, she said. More towns plan to use the contract to remove debris. Any community with a debris removal issue should have their emergency management director contact the State Emergency Operations Center, Morrison said.
William Roy, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood recovery effort in Vermont, said that as of Tuesday, 4,530 residents have applied for assistance, leading to about $11.6 million in federal funds being approved. People should call 800-621-3362 to contact FEMA. The deadline to report damage is Sept. 12. People can also go to a disaster recovery center. Right now there are five. They are located in Barre, Barton, Rutland, Springfield and Middlebury, with others opening elsewhere this week.
Wednesday will see centers open in Jamaica, at the Jamaica Fire Department; and in Danville at the Danville K-12 School. On Thursday, a center will open at Vermont State University Johnson; and on Friday a center will be in Montpelier at the Vermont College of Fine Arts located at 36 College St.
Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said four state roads remain closed; Route 116 in Middlebury, the northbound off-ramp from I-91 to I-89 in Hartford, Route 131 in Weathersfield, and Route 125 in Hancock.
