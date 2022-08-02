PLAINFIELD — Gov. Phil Scott has declared August “Agritourism Month,” and he kicked the month off with a visit to a Plainfield beef farm known for producing award-winning highland cattle.
The governor held his weekly news conference at Greenfield Highland Beef, an American Scottish Highland beef business owned and operated by Janet Steward and Ray Shatney. The pair have been raising the brownish-orange cattle with long hair and big horns for decades. They were named the U.S. Small Business Association’s Vermont Family-owned Business of the Year in 2016 and have won numerous awards showing their cattle at national events.
The governor said farmers like Steward and Shatney are important to the state.
“They are part of our culture, our brand and a critical part of our economy, especially in rural parts of the state. That’s why it’s so important that we find ways to continue supporting this sector and why last year I created the Governor’s Future of Agriculture Commission,” he said.
Scott said his budget this year included millions of dollars to support the state’s agriculture. He thanked Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham, and Sen. Robert Starr, D-Essex-Orleans, who were in attendance for Tuesday’s event, for being strong partners in that work.
The governor said local farms are the reason why residents are able to enjoy fresh produce, real maple syrup and local beef.
“That’s all possible because of the people who work here, putting in long days, rain or shine,” he said.
Scott noted next week is the start of Open Farms Week, something the state has been doing for eight years during which farmers open their doors to the public to let them see what Vermont agriculture is about. He said residents can learn more about the farming process and hear from farmers about their stories, including some who have been carrying on their family tradition for generations.
Scott said later this month, the state will host an international workshop focused on agritourism.
“This event brings together farmers, researchers and agriculture service providers to learn and talk to experts from across the country,” he said.
Scott said agritourism, where residents get to experience farms up close, has opened a new revenue stream for farmers.
Steward said she and Shatney have started to pivot away from beef and are moving toward selling breeding stock. She said she and Shatney have the oldest registered highland fold in the country, since 1966.
She said they are excited to incorporate agritourism into their business.
“It’s a way to help people understand about farming. It’s different than tourism. Agritourism means you are showing people working lands. They need to see how food is produced humanely, how soils are improved, how we take care of the land, how we are stewards of this state,” she said.
Steward said she receives weekly messages from people looking to come visit the cattle. She said she and Shatney have built a house for farm stays so people can spend time at the farm.
Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said this house the pair built will allow visitors to stay overnight and will help grow their business. Tebbetts said it also allows those visiting to check out other parts of the state.
“They can spend time on another farm. Maybe shop at a farmstead. Maybe eat out. Visit a brewery, winery or distillery. Those are all important to our rural Vermont,” he said.
Tebbetts said the state can become the number one place for agritourism in the world, and that is the administration’s goal.
“We have the farmers, the experiences, the lodging, the landscape and, more importantly, the people, like Ray and Janet,” he said.
