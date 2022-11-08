NORTHFIELD — A pair of incumbent Republicans held serve in the two town Washington-1 legislative district, but one of them survived a close call courtesy of a Democrat who mounted a successful write-in campaign in August to earn a spot on the ballot
Laura Hill-Eubanks didn’t win on Tuesday, but the chair of the Northfield Planning Commission made things interesting for Rep. Kenneth Goslant, R-Northfield.
Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield was easily reelected to her 11th consecutive two-year term in the district that includes Northfield and neighboring Berlin. Donahue carried both communities, earning 1,155 votes in Northfield and 755 in Berlin for a two-town total of 1,910.
Goslant, who won his third consecutive two-year term, was the runner up in both towns, but Hill-Eubanks didn’t leave him much room for error.
Goslant picked up 1,008 votes in Northfield where Hill-Eubanks received 925 votes and the margin was tighter in Berlin where the incumbent Republican edged the upstart Democrat 582-559.
Goslant received a total of 1,590 votes across the two towns, while Hill-Eubanks received 1,484. That wasn’t good enough, but it wasn’t bad for a candidate who mounted a successful write-in campaign weeks before the August primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.