BERLIN — Reports that the Twin City Motel has already been sold are premature, but the executive director of Good Samaritan Haven said that could quickly change depending on the outcome of today’s high-stakes meeting of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
The board is scheduled to entertain Good Samaritan Haven’s request for $5 million to help finance the acquisition and renovation of the Barre-Montpelier Road motel into transitional housing — complete with a service hub — for homeless residents.
Rick DeAngelis has his fingers crossed.
“Tomorrow is the big one,” the executive director of Good Samaritan Haven said Tuesday. “I’m holding my breath.”
So far the project — a joint venture of Good Samaritan Haven and Downstreet Housing and Community Development — has cleared every hurdle and momentum has been building since the idea was first publicly floated last month.
The motel’s long-time owners, Rejean and Donna Gagnon, are betting Good Samaritan Haven’s request will be approved and sounding like its already a done deal. The couple has stopped taking reservations and jumped the gun a little bit when updating the website for the family-owned business that has been a fixture in central Vermont for decades.
“The Twin City Motel has been sold and will not be operating as a business any longer,” they wrote. “We want to thank our many patrons for all your support and business you have given us for these past 50 years.”
DeAngelis, who is sweating the six figures Good Samaritan Haven has already invested in architects and engineers and appraisals, said the sale is at least a month and one big decision away.
That decision is expected to come today when members of the Vermont Housing Conservation Board consider pending requests, including two involving projects in Berlin.
Both have ties to Downstreet and one — Fox Run — involves plans to construct 30 units of affordable housing in a 3-story building proposed on property owned by the Berlin Mall.
The other is the one that would allow Good Samaritan Haven to acquire and renovate the Gagnons’ well-kept motel and their neighboring home as part of an ambitious project that would create a path to stable housing for the unhoused in central Vermont.
The project, first pitched to the Select Board last month, would serve up to 38 homeless residents in a supervised, campus-like setting that would feature on-site services needed to help find housing.
Good Samaritan Haven’s plans for the modest motel, hinge on the organization’s ability to secure money needed to buy and redevelop that property and while DeAngelis has set about quietly trying to raise $300,000, the hope is, most of the money would come from the Vermont Housing Conservation Board.
DeAngelis is serious about what he views as matching money for the project and confident Good Samaritan Haven can raise $300,000.
“We’ll borrow if we have to,” he said.
That may not be necessary.
With $35,000 already pledged, a $100,000 request to the Montpelier Housing Trust Fund pending, and other donors waiting word of today’s meeting, DeAngelis said he is optimistic most — if not all — of the money can be raised from private sources.
The project survived an issue-free hearing before the Development Review Board last week and Chair Bob Werencke said Tuesday he would be “surprised” if a permit with conditions isn’t issued soon for the time-sensitive project.
On Monday night, the Select Board reached an agreement with Good Samaritan Haven involving the maintenance of a sidewalk that has been proposed as part of the project. Under the agreement, Good Samaritan Haven will be required to maintain the sidewalk that will connect the motel’s two entrances, but not extend along an undeveloped portion of the property that runs to the signalized intersection of the Barre-Montpelier Road and the Berlin State Highway.
Assuming the Vermont Housing Conservation Board approves the funding request, Good Samaritan Haven is aiming to complete the project by the end of the year — satisfying one of the strings attached to one-time money pandemic related money that is available for projects like the one Good Samaritan Haven has proposed.
“We’re aiming for Dec. 1, and we think we can do that,” DeAngelis said.
