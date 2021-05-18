BERLIN — A Barre-Montpelier Road motel could be part of the solution to central Vermont's post-pandemic homelessness problem members of a cautiously supportive Select Board were told Monday night.
Though the board didn't formally endorse the project, members signaled they are leaning in that direction after being assured Good Samaritan Haven's and Downstreet Housing and Community Development's plans for the Twin City Motel won't remotely resemble what has been happening for the past year at the Hilltop Inn.
That assertion was hammered home by Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, and others who spoke in favor of a project they said would create stable, structured, supervised short-term housing for those who need it.
"We are not the Hilltop (Inn)," DeAngelis said. "We are the opposite of the Hilltop."
DeAngelis said the Twin City project, coupled with housing projects in the works in Barre, Barre Town and Montpelier, represented a coordinated attempt to end reliance on a motel voucher system that has led to problems at participating establishments, like the Hilltop.
"We know that hasn't been a good thing for ... Berlin," he said. "These motels may have made sense as an emergency response, but ... they are difficult to manage and they are unproductive environments for the people who are there."
Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, echoed that assessment.
"The Hilltop is a location for people receiving vouchers from the state who are going without a management system, without a plan, without really a safe and respectful environment," she said. "What Good Sam(aritan Haven) is proposing is something quite the opposite — the antidote almost."
Converting the Twin City Motel into a "service-enriched emergency housing resource" that DeAngelis said would be "drug-free and alcohol-free" would allow Good Samaritan Haven and community partners, like Downstreet, Capstone and Washington County Mental Health Services, to provide meaningful assistance to people who need it.
"The know-how and the resources exist to help these folks get connected and back into housing that really works for them," he said. "But it does take time and transitional steps to make that transition possible."
DeAngelis leaned heavily on Good Samaritan Haven's 35-year track record operating a homeless shelter on Seminary Street in neighboring Barre when presenting the project to a board whose members have been told problems at the Hilltop Inn are responsible for driving up overtime expenses for the police department.
Though board members said they wanted to review a record of calls for emergency services at the Barre shelter before making a decision, members said they were generally supportive of the project outlined by DeAngelis.
It is one that would involve acquiring the family-owned motel that was built in 1950, as well as the house behind it, to create a complex that would house a range of services provided by Good Samaritan Haven and provide nearly three dozen beds in 18 rooms for those without housing.
As is the case in Barre, DeAngelis said the maximum stay would be 30 days and the goal would be to use that time to reconnect displaced residents with long-term housing.
DeAngelis said residents would be screened in advance and children would not be allowed to stay at the location, which would be staffed at all times.
The motel, which is currently assessed at $888,800, would continue to pay taxes, according to DeAngelis, who said the board's approval was needed to pursue funding available through the state's Housing Opportunity Grant Program.
Julie Curtin, interim executive director at Downstreet, said the project reflected a "seize the moment" response to a housing problem that was highlighted by the pandemic.
"We are at a moment in time when our funders for affordable housing development have more funds than they have traditionally had, and we have a unique opportunity ... to apply for one-time funding to do a project like this," she said.
Though the look of the roadside motel with the A-frame office won't change much from the outside, significant investments would be made to make the building energy efficient, accessible and safe.
Barring an unforeseen development, board members indicated they would vote to formally signal their approval for the project when they meet June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.