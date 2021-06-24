MONTPELIER — Good Samaritan Haven got the assistance it sought from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board on Wednesday — all $5 million of it — and is now poised to purchase and redevelop a Barre-Montpelier Road motel and convert it into a hub for the homeless.
Hours after presenting Good Samaritan Haven’s plans for the Twin City Motel to the board that cuts big checks for worthy housing projects, Executive Director Rick DeAngelis got the word he was hoping and waiting for late Wednesday afternoon.
Asked about his initial reaction to the news, DeAngelis quickly settled on a word that wasn’t perfect but worked.
“Otherworldly,” he said. “It’s really hard to describe because we’ve been working very, very hard to try to establish a new facility and this (grant award) is huge.”
Literally and figuratively.
For a tiny nonprofit founded by volunteers and initially funded by private donations 35 years ago, $5 million is a lot of money and the game-changing award instantly vaults a project from pipe dream to downright doable.
Huge might be an understatement, because while there are still some hurdles to clear none of them would have mattered without the money to make the project happen.
A local zoning permit hasn’t issued yet, but the hearings have closed and one is expected shortly. The state Department of Children and Families hasn’t approved operating funds for the motel project, but that request is pending and will only be helped by news of Wednesday’s grant award.
“I have some faith they won’t say ‘no,’” DeAngelis said about the department which provides funds to operate shelters like the one Good Samaritan Haven opened on Seminary Street in Barre in 1986. “They’ve known about our plans for some time.”
There are also some legal details — title searches, satisfying grant conditions and scheduling a closing on the motel that was recently closed by it’s long-time owners, Rejean and Donna Gagnon.
“I’m not seeing any of those items as obstacles,” said DeAngelis, who spoke with fresh confidence about the project — one of two Good Samaritan Haven is now juggling on Thursday.
DeAngelis said the real estate closing is likely more than a month away, but he’s hopeful renovations will be underway by the end of August and has been told the project can be completed by Dec. 1. It has to be finished by the end of the year and even if something goes sideways with renovations to the main motel, its A-frame office and the neighboring home will be complete, allowing for at least partial occupancy.
The hope, and at this point, expectation, is the entire project — including the demolition of two of three seasonal cottages and the construction of a new five-unit motel-like structure — will also be finished and the road-side motel will be transformed into supervised transitional housing with onsite services provided to those who stay there in the adjoining home.
The search that eventually ended at the Twin City Motel pre-dated the pandemic, but heated up when it was clear one-time housing money would be available to address a problem highlighted by the COVID-19 crisis. Though the motel voucher program that is now winding down was not without its problems, DeAngelis is confident the project Good Samaritan Haven has proposed in conjunction with Downstreet Housing and Community Development, can be a bridge to stable housing for those who don’t have any.
“We’re so excited about this site,” he said. “It allows us to do emergency housing, to have services on site and to maybe down the line think about more permanent housing on the property.”
Though Good Samaritan Haven has no immediate plans for nearly an acre of undeveloped land that sits between the motel and the signalized intersection of the Berlin State Highway, DeAngelis is aware it’s there and could accommodate a future project.
Not right now.
Right now DeAngelis said Good Samaritan Haven is focused on expanding what has been a Barre-only footprint into Berlin and Barre Town.
While the Berlin project is far more ambitious and expensive the one DeAngelis plans to discuss with the Barre Town Select Board next week could provide some emergency housing more quickly.
Good Samaritan Haven has applied for the conditional use permit it will need to convert the Downstreet-owned building that has housed a Phoenix House recovery residence into a shelter that could serve up to 15 homeless residents with overnight staffing.
DeAngelis said the property is available starting July 1, would require little in terms of modifications, but a town permit is required and if all goes well, the South Barre shelter could be open by Sept. 1.
