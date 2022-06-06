BERLIN — A soon-to-expand network of homeless shelters in central Vermont has decided to double down on executive directors.
Poised to open what will be its largest emergency shelter in a converted Barre-Montpelier Road motel next month, Good Samaritan Haven’s board of directors announced on Monday that Rick DeAngelis will be sharing the role of executive director with Julie Bond, who was hired last year as the organization’s director of operations.
While the administrative restructuring is effective immediately, DeAngelis said he’ll be taking step back in September when Bond, who is working half-time, shifts to full-time, and his full-time commitment becomes part-time.
DeAngelis, who had been planning to retire before agreeing to accept the executive director’s job in 2020, said he welcomed the prospect of sharing the responsibility for running the growing central Vermont nonprofit.
“It’s a small organization, but it’s a big job,” he said, noting that job got exponentially bigger during a pandemic that highlighted the problem of homelessness and paved the way for acquisition and soon-to-be-completed renovation of the former Twin City Motel.
A former member and past chair of the Good Samaritan board, DeAngelis credited Bond with suggesting the shared leadership model that would lighten his load, retain his skill set, and mark the start of a succession plan.
“I am delighted,” DeAngelis said, more than two dizzying years after agreeing to accept what he viewed at the time as a one-year interim assignment.
“I had been thinking I wanted to make a change and this (arrangement) is a step in that direction,” he added.
The new collaborative model will give DeAngelis and Bond a shared say in the operations of the organization and provide a sounding board for ideas, while allowing each to focus on their areas of expertise. For DeAngelis that is financial management and external relations; for Bond it will involve handling internal staff relations, training and general administration.
Melissa Battah, chair of Good Samaritan Haven’s board, said the pivot would keep the organization in capable hands at a crucial time.
“Moving to a shared leadership model comes at a time when there are record numbers of unsheltered Vermonters and the organization is implementing a strategic plan to serve the central Vermont community in more expansive ways,” she said. “The board is pleased that Rick (DeAngelis) and Julie (Bond) will share the responsibility of leading the organization as it creates a sustainable leadership path for the demands Good Samaritan Haven currently faces.”
DeAngelis said the change will make the organization more effective, and fully harness Bond’s past administrative and leadership experience even as she wraps up work on her master’s degree in chaplaincy and community ministry.
“Julie (Bond) brings an amazing array of skills and great compassion to the leadership of Good Sam,” he said. “These are the qualities we are aiming to cultivate throughout the organization to address the challenges of homelessness.”
Bond was equally enthusiastic about teaming up with DeAngelis and taking on a larger role within the organization.
“I’m thrilled to partner with Rick (DeAngelis) in leading Good Samaritan Haven into the future,” she said. “The organization is deeply committed to investing in the well-being, equity, and professional development of its invaluable staff.”
That’s a tall order for what started as a tiny nonprofit that opened its first — and for a long time only — shelter on North Seminary Street in Barre in 1987 and has experienced unprecedented growth since the start of the pandemic.
“We believe that sharing the myriad responsibilities incumbent upon an executive director also speaks to the kind of balance and care we aim to foster across the organization,” Bond said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the capacity of the Barre shelter has been reduced from 30 to 20 beds, 15 new beds were added in South Barre and the organization is less than a month away from completing the multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Twin City Motel.
DeAngelis said that work is scheduled to be finished on July 1, and while it will take a couple of weeks to furnish the rooms and ready they for occupancy, “The Welcome Center at Twin City” is coming soon.
The project will add another 35 beds, as well as new headquarters and new services in an adjacent home that is part of the property.
