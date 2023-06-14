MONTPELIER — The state is said to be open to buying a central Vermont motel to provide shelter for the unhoused, even as it winds down a pandemic-era program that has effectively done just that.
Responding to a recent request for proposals, Good Samaritan Haven and Downstreet Housing and Community Development partnered on a proposal to lease a local motel with an option to buy it as a means of maintaining housing for those who have started to lose it.
With the state phasing out a program for which federal funding is no longer available, Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said Wednesday the lease-purchase proposal has since sparked a couple of conversations with state officials. Not, he said, because the state is interested in a lease arrangement.
“They (state officials) are interested in motel projects if there is a possibility they can do a purchase as a long-term investment,” DeAngelis explained.
According to DeAngelis, that “raises the bar” with respect to an initial proposal that left the door open to acquiring a motel, or two, but was a lease-first concept.
“The idea was, there will be some vacancies in these motels, and we can lease them at half the rate the state is paying,” he said.
Initially focused on a single motel, DeAngelis said a second was later added to the mix.
The two motels — one in Barre and the other in Montpelier — account for a combined 80 rooms, but DeAngelis said state officials have been clear they aren’t interested in entertaining the acquisition of more than one of the properties.
Given the preliminary nature of conversations — with the state and with motel owners — DeAngelis said it was premature to identify the motels that are being considered.
“We’re looking at a couple of possibilities,” he said. “Beyond that, it’s a little too early to say.”
Good Samaritan Haven’s last big project involved the acquisition of the former Twin City Motel on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin. The roadside motel was renovated and converted it into a shelter, complete with on-site wrap-around services for those who stay there. The Welcome Center opened its doors last summer.
Good Samaritan Haven also operates at a more traditional shelter on North Seminary Street in Barre, and another in South Barre.
In addition to exploring the potential acquisition of another motel, DeAngelis said Good Samaritan Haven is actively looking at space for a more traditional congregate shelter in Montpelier. That proposal, he said, is also among those now being reviewed by the state Agency of Human Services.
The state’s decision to start winding down the motel program earlier this month hasn’t yet had the profound effect in central Vermont that some — including DeAngelis — feared.
“The system is working to a certain extent,” DeAngelis said. “It’s not necessarily elegant, but, in a rough sense, it’s working.”
That will be tested again today when a two-week “grace period” offered by the owner of two motels — the Hilltop in Berlin and the Econo Lodge in Montpelier — expires and those who would have been exited on June 1 are asked to leave.
According to the state’s projections, DeAngelis said up to 35 people will be displaced.
Due to vacancies at its existing shelters, Good Samaritan Haven should be able to absorb a few of them. That was the case earlier this month, when some lost eligibility for the housing program, but far fewer than initially feared turned to camping as an alternative.
Camping is the fall-back option for those who don’t have a place to turn, and DeAngelis said service providers will be at the Hilltop and the Econo Lodge today offering the assistance they are able.
“Some people have other solutions, and some people do not,” he said.
One bright spot — at least in central Vermont — is, based on shifting data supplied by the state, July 1 isn’t the daunting date it looked like a few weeks ago. There won’t be a mass exodus from motels on that day, according to numbers that suggest only four of 152 households will be displaced at that time.
That’s good news, according to DeAngelis and Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, though the latter said it may make it less likely the state takes the city up on its offer to use the BOR arena as a congregate shelter through Sept. 1.
Storellicastro said that offer still stands, the city has provided the state with $80,000 worth of code-related work that will need to be completed to use the dormant ice arena as a congregate shelter but hasn’t heard back.
“We’re trying to be available and accessible,” he said. “Should the call come to us, we will be ready to engage.”
Based on current projections, Storellicastro said the state may pass on the city’s offer, if only because of the short shelf life of the solution.
If the numbers hold, the next major exodus after today’s would occur on July 29 and affect 67 households in central Vermont. The balance of those currently housed in area motels — 81 households — are eligible to remain through Sept. 23.
Given the limited availability of Barre’s ice arena and the timing of the need, Storellicastro said the state may have better options.
“If this has encouraged some longer term solutions, that’s a perfectly good outcome,” he said.
From DeAngelis’ perspective, the need is coming into sharper focus, and there is more time than initially thought to prepare a response.
Though a new rule that will require those housed in motels to contribute 30% of their income toward housing kicks in on July 1, the vast majority of those currently using the pandemic-era program will remain eligible through the end of July and many well into September.
With the state’s blessing, DeAngelis said Good Samaritan Haven and Downstreet plan to put that time to good use.
“I’m hoping within the next couple of weeks that there will be some kind of agreement with one of the motels,” he said. “That’s the goal.”
