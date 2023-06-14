MONTPELIER — The state is said to be open to buying a central Vermont motel to provide shelter for the unhoused, even as it winds down a pandemic-era program that has effectively done just that.

Responding to a recent request for proposals, Good Samaritan Haven and Downstreet Housing and Community Development partnered on a proposal to lease a local motel with an option to buy it as a means of maintaining housing for those who have started to lose it.

