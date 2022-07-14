BERLIN — At the moment there are nothing but vacancies at a freshly renovated roadside motel that is days away from its soft launch as central Vermont’s newest homeless shelter.
There is still work to do and a limited amount of furniture to buy, but Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said Thursday the Twin City Motel’s transformation is close enough to complete for the first few unhoused guests to check in next week.
If all goes well, those guests could arrive as early as Monday and DeAngelis said it is possible, if not probable, there will be no vacancies at the former motel when Good Samaritan Haven hosts an Aug. 11 grand opening.
By then, DeAngelis said, a deck in the rear of the old motel will be built, all of the rooms should be fully furnished, and the name of the multi million-dollar complex should be etched on its glass doors.
It isn’t the name — “Good Sam at Twin City” — Good Samaritan Haven was considering when it bought the Barre-Montpelier Road motel nearly a year ago, and “The Hub at Twin City” was similarly scrapped in favor of something simpler: “The Welcome Center.”
That’s the name of the place that in recent weeks has started to look a whole lot less like a construction zone and a whole lot more like what Good Samaritan Haven had in mind when it secured funding for the ambitious project.
“It’s hard to believe, but we’re almost there,” DeAngelis said.
Sure, there are plenty of items on the contractor’s punch list, including the aforementioned deck, but DeAngelis said none are mission critical. The state fire marshal has already issued a partial occupancy permit and will return today to conduct a final inspection that should pave the way for next week’s soft opening.
Though there are 35 beds in the former motel’s 18 rooms, DeAngelis said only a few of them should be occupied next week.
Staffing isn’t the issue. Most of the rooms are ready, and those that aren’t soon will be, but DeAngelis said Good Samaritan Haven wants to ease into The Welcome Center, get to know its complicated systems and settle into a rhythm before shifting to full occupancy.
“It’s a beautiful facility, but it’s more complex than just opening up the door,” he said.
The referrals will come soon enough, but DeAngelis spent part of Thursday vetting a list of folks Good Samaritan Haven is currently serving at shelters in Barre and South Barre who might benefit from the move to the Barre-Montpelier Road locale.
DeAngelis said the goal was to identify a few people — possibly as many as six — who would “prosper” thanks to the shelter and robust on-site services The Welcome Center will provide.
At the tail-end of a pandemic that redefined the term “acceptable bed” for organizations that serve the unhoused residents, DeAngelis said the property Good Samaritan Haven is poised to open is a model for Vermont.
“If we’re going to be sheltering anybody, this is the kind of shelter we should be providing,” he said, suggesting the days of rooms crammed with bunk beds are over.
DeAngelis said offering “very decent” but “not luxury” accommodations to those who are homeless in rooms where there are only two, and in a few cases three beds, is a huge improvement and having the ability to comfortably provide services on site is equally beneficial.
“This is where we should be headed with all of our housing (for the homeless),” he said, noting The Welcome Center will be staffed round-the-clock by two people and during the day by several other members of Good Samaritan Haven’s staff. That includes a case manager, a food coordinator and administrative staff who will operate out of the renovated residential building that was the decades-long home of the motel’s owners.
DeAngelis said there are three private rooms in the A-frame office of the old motel and a couple of handicapped-accessible rooms that may not be ready by Monday, but soon should be.
Most of the rooms are fully furnished and while you won’t find television sets in any of them, all will be equipped with small safes — one per bed — for occupants to store their valuables.
DeAngelis said the goal is to provide “decent, safe comfortable housing” without making it so comfortable those who need to stay don’t want to leave.
While Good Samaritan Haven is about to bring on 35 new beds, DeAngelis said the shelter it has operated for decades on Seminary Street in Barre will downsize for the second time since the start of the pandemic. Concerns about COVID-19 prompted a decision to reduce the Barre shelter’s capacity from 30 to 20 beds and DeAngelis said it will drop again to 15 beds with five overflow beds for the winter.
Overflow shelters at Bethany United Church of Christ and Hedding United Methodist Church in Montpelier won’t reopen when winter returns as Good Samaritan Haven focuses on shelters it operates in Barre, South Barre and, starting next week in Berlin.
