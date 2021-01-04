MONTPELIER – Officials at the Good Samaritan Haven say they have been able to close their emergency overnight shelter by finding people alternative housing.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said over the summer and fall of last year, individuals who work with the homeless shelter weren’t sure whether the state was going to be continuing its program of housing homeless people in local motels and hotels. State officials have said repeatedly the program is too expensive to maintain.
So DeAngelis said Good Samaritan officials decided to again offer a warming, overnight shelter for those who need it. In the past, the shelter has operated two such facilities: one at the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre and the other at Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier.
“Last winter, we had like 35 beds between those two locations,” he said. “This year, because of the (novel coronavirus) pandemic, we didn’t know what to do and what was possible.”
DeAngelis said he knew using the church in Barre wasn’t an option because the space was too small to accommodate a safe shelter with physical distancing. He said he gave a proposal for a shelter to Bethany Church, but they declined.
He said shelter staff looked at multiple other spaces, but kept striking out.
DeAngelis noted the Good Samaritan had planned on partnering with Another Way on the emergency shelter project, but the organization pulled out, reluctantly, from offering its Barre Street center for housing the homeless in November due to a significant increase in cases of the virus in the area.
Then he said Christ Church in Montpelier offered up space for an emergency shelter. DeAngelis said the Good Samaritan obtained a permit for the shelter and received CARES Act funding through the Department for Children and Families for 10 beds.
“That in itself was fairly miraculous,” he said.
He said the state agreed to fund the shelter until the end of the year, but there had to be an emphasis on getting those individuals who use the shelter into “better situations.” The project had a Dec. 31 deadline because at the time CARES Act dollars could only be used until the end of 2020. The latest relief bill passed by Congress extended the deadline by a year.
DeAngelis said six or seven people per night were using the emergency shelter at the church.
He said his staff was able to place 14 people either into a motel room, at a bed at the Good Samaritan in Barre, or at its NEST transitional housing facility in Montpelier.
“The week of Christmas we were down to one or two people,” DeAngelis said. “And we were able to find homes for them at the beginning of that week and we decided, ‘Let’s close it on Christmas Eve.’”
He said he was delighted to close the emergency shelter, not only because it was the right thing to do, but those individuals who used it had to sleep on a cot in an empty church, and had to leave the facility by 8 a.m. every day. DeAngelis said staffing such a facility is difficult, as well, because someone has to stay up all night in case there is a fire due to no sprinkler system at the church.
“It’s not a job most people want to do,” he said.
DeAngelis said he doesn’t see a situation where the church shelter might be needed again this winter. He said if more people need housing in the area, his staff will do everything possible to get them into motel rooms or into a bed at one of the shelter’s facilities.
The executive director said he’s worried about next winter, when the state may have pulled its motel housing program due to funding issues.
DeAngelis said he also wondered whether the economic impact of the pandemic will increase the amount of people who find themselves homeless and how to help them.
