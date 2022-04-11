BERLIN — The planned transformation of a roadside motel into a shelter and service hub for homeless central Vermonters has overcome its latest obstacle and should be ready for occupancy July 1.
So says Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, who admits he has his fingers crossed when it comes to “Good Sam at Twin City” — an ambitious project that is under construction on the Barre-Montpelier Road at a challenging time.
Costs are a consideration and kinks in the supply chain have forced the contractor, Naylor & Breen Builders, of Brandon, to get creative at times, but DeAngelis said he isn’t ready to change the projected completion date a third time.
The first date — last December — was never realistic, or necessary, and while DeAngelis briefly hoped worked could be finished by the end of this month, June has been the new April for months.
It still is, though DeAngelis is quick to concede there are forces beyond his control.
“This is construction,” he said. “Every day I have to keep checking … because there is some unpredictability to this for sure.”
The latest example involved aluminum — a component in commercial electrical panels and a commodity that has been harder to come by given supply chain problems. It’s one that, DeAngelis said, could have threatened the July 1 date, but that no longer appears to be the case.
“I think they may have a workaround, so we’re back on our schedule,” he said.
If there was wood nearby, DeAngelis may have knocked on it because getting this project over the finish line is important, and construction delays could have a ripple effect as the organization readies to start hiring as part of a plan to have at least two people on shift round-the-clock.
DeAngelis said that time-sensitive exercise could be influenced by delays in the transformation of what was the decades-long home of the Twin City Motel, as well as the neighboring residence of its long-time owners.
Once finished, the motel will provide 18 rooms with 35 new shelter beds for the homeless, while the residence overlooking it and Barre-Montpelier Road, will provide a new headquarters for Good Samaritan Haven and space to offer a range of services to its unhoused guests.
“It’s moving along pretty well,” DeAngelis said of the project.
According to DeAngelis, Naylor & Breen has managed to keep the project on schedule, and Good Samaritan Haven continues to benefit from community support.
“We’ve been lucky,” he said.
With the cost of everything climbing and a fixed budget for furnishing, DeAngelis said the Capital Plaza, Northfield Savings Bank and VSECU have all offered to assist in that regard, and there have been several individual donors.
DeAngelis said one of the latter recently donated a leather couch that he’s already planning to place in the lounge area at Good Sam at Twin City.
DeAngelis said staffing is the next hurdle and while plans to close a satellite shelter — possibly for good — at Christ Church in Montpelier will free up some help, more will be needed when the new shelter opens this summer.
The project is by far Good Samaritan Haven’s biggest venture yet.
Since 1987, Good Samaritan Haven has operated central Vermont’s only homeless shelter in a modest home on North Seminary Street in Barre. Last year, it opened a second shelter in South Barre at the same time it was acquiring the former Twin City Motel. The shelter at Christ Church in Montpelier was a seasonal endeavor and DeAngelis said it is unclear whether it will return later this year.
