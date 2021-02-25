As I write this, we are about to celebrate the anniversary of COVID storming into our lives. Much like an uninvited distant relation who overstays his welcome, we are all looking forward to the days when the pandemic finally gets up from hogging our couch, watching TV shows we don’t like and wanders on down the road.
Your Chamber of Commerce has certainly had its hands full this past year trying to keep up and doing what we can helping the business community in Central Vermont weather this unexpected storm. We have busied ourselves keeping our members updated with the latest guidance, information and government assistance, while simultaneously urging our legislators to focus on their needs in addition to all of the other things they have had on their plate.
As the infection numbers drop across the country, and the vaccine gets distributed, we gladly received word that, as Gov. Scott puts it, “The spigot is beginning to turn.” We’re eagerly anticipating a return to the in-person social events we all enjoyed.
Recently, the chamber held its annual meeting online. Thanks to the generosity of the Associated General Contractors of Vermont, who let us borrow their online platform, we were able to deliver an online experience better than the Zoom meetings we’ve all come to know and love. Our attendees created an avatar that looked like themselves, (although mine still had all of his hair and was a much better dancer) that was able to move around a virtual island and interact with the other attendees just like in real life.
The chamber would like to thank our Platinum Sponsors Northfield Savings Bank, Vermont Mutual Insurance and Community National Bank as well as our Expo Hall sponsor Casella Waste Systems. Thank you for taking a chance on something new. Our event was attended by representatives from approximately 50 local businesses. We also included a virtual business expo, in which our attendees were invited to visit booths set up by more than 40 local businesses to discuss what they had on offer and how to get it during these rather unique times.
During the business portion of our meeting, the chamber welcomed new members to our board of directors. We would like to welcome Jim Alvarez from CVMC/Woodridge; Page DeCroti from Clearchoice MD; Kay Nuissl from the Berlin Mall; and Tom Swenson from Northstar Fireworks. Thank you for being willing to serve on our board.
We did have to bid farewell to some outgoing directors. This year, we saw the departure of Lisa Burr from The Woods Lodge; Pat Archambeault from Milne Travel; as well as Allen Yearick from CVMC/Woodridge. Thank you all for your help at the chamber for all of these years.
Lastly, by way of a shameless plug, we’ve decided to postpone all of our winter events until summer in order to hold them in person, following the guidance from the health department, of course. We’re planning our annual Golf Tournament for this May; we will be holding our St. Patty’s Day roast in July; as well as our annual Calcutta.
To stay tuned for details on these and other events around Central Vermont, find us on Facebook or visit centralvt.com.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
