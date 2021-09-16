BARRE — Karl Rinker insists the “Barre Art Splash” won’t be a belly flop even if none of the creative and quirky pieces — from cats and dogs to cars and coupes — sell at Saturday’s auction.
Rinker has declared victory on the eve of the auction that will be held at the Vermont Granite Museum on Saturday afternoon. The one that will determine just how much money the project, which had heads turning and tongues wagging in downtown Barre throughout the summer, raises for the local Rotary Club.
“That’s the big question,” Rinker said, while taking a break from raking out the horseshoe pits at his East Barre home on Thursday.
Heading into the auction Rinker said there is no where to go but up.
Every penny raised thus far — from sponsorships to T-shirt sales — was plowed into getting the pricey project off the ground and promoting the heck out of it.
The auction was — and is — supposed to be the payoff and Rinker is quietly confident some of the 37 pieces will sell for tidy sums and hopeful most, if not all, will bring in at least $500.
That’s the minimum bid and St. Johnsbury auctioneer Eric Hudson has been instructed not to budge from it even if it means Rinker has to store some — even many — of the one-of-a-kind pieces in his garage.
“We’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” said the man, who until the end of Saturday’s auction is a mix between a humane society executive director and a used-car salesman.
Rinker is hoping to find “forever homes” for 15 distinctively decorated dogs and cats while finding buyers for 22 fiberglass race cars. The latter are an even mix of late model race cars — think Jason Corliss and Gov. Phil Scott — and 1932 Ford three-window coupes, like the life-sized version that will be parked in the granite museum during the auction.
Owned by Lloyd Hutchins, the old “Deuce Coupe” was used to create the mold needed to make some of the cars that spent the summer on the sidewalk in downtown Barre.
It was all part of a plan that took years to come together and a script that was written when COVID cases were dropping.
Cases aren’t dropping any more and while Rinker will be throwing open the doors of the granite museum and handing out masks to those who want them on Saturday, there is no changing the timing of the auction that was fixed many months ago.
Rinker has the spacious museum building going for him, and he’s sought to accommodate those uncomfortable or unable to attend the $20-per-person event by creating a couple of options.
Downloadable forms that are available at barrevtrotary.org/page/barre-art-splash allow for “off premise bidding” and virtual attendance.
The former authorizes a stand-in bidder to bid up to a specified amount for the sought-after piece, the latter will allow participants to attend the event via Zoom on a 72-inch flat-screen television.
“It’s not perfect, it will work,” said Rinker, who has already heard from five off-premise bidders, including some willing to pay far more than the $500 minimum bid to land the piece that they covet.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Rinker said of an event that will start at 1 p.m. with a car show featuring restored antique cars, like the one owned by Hutchins.
The doors will open at 2:45 p.m. and prospective bidders can preview the 37 works of art that spent the summer downtown and returned to the museum last week starting at 3 p.m.
There will be free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar thanks to the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, Miss Vermont, Danielle Morse, will show off her “speed painting skills” and DJ Richard Pitonyak will supply the music.
Regarding how many people Rinker expects, “I have no clue,” he said, noting he is setting up 150 chairs and converting 20 of the stands used for the summer-long display into cocktail tables for those who do.
While proceeds from the auction and, to a lesser extent, turnout are consequential questions there are others that will be answered on Saturday.
One of them has to be, will Jeff Danziger’s legal beagle dog fetch more than Fred Swan’s tuxedoed cat?
The syndicated political cartoonist and Barre’s best known painter were among the folks commissioned to create pieces for the Barre Art Splash.
Both created great pieces, but neither received one of the “people’s choice awards” that were determined by folks who voted downtown between May and December.
Allison Randall’s “Powder Hound” — complete with ski sweater and goggles — was the all-around favorite and also landed separate awards for making people want to smile and looking like the most work.
Miranda Lauzon’s “VinCat van Gogh was judged “most artistic” by folks around town and while there were a lot of cars on display only one of them received special recognition. The bedazzled “Deuce Coupe” local artist Linda Kiniry created for Posh Salon received the award for “most original.”
Whether those awards translate into big bids is a different question. Rinker will be paying close attention to what the quirky collection sells for on Saturday.
While he isn’t ready to make the Barre Art Splash an annual event and is pretty sure it won’t be back next year, if the auction is a success, he didn’t rule out reviving the idea down the road.
“There’s no point in doing it again unless the auction is successful,” he said.
Or is there?
Rinker didn’t sound so sure.
The feedback from downtown merchants was all positive, and it was hard not to notice people pausing to appreciate the interesting pieces of art that were displayed curbside along a ½-mile stretch of North Main Street all summer.
“It was worth it just for the beauty of them out on the street and the people they brought downtown,” Rinker said. “The project is a win even if we don’t sell anything at the auction.”
Based on bids that have already been authorized, that simply isn’t going to happen.
