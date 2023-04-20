PLAINFIELD — Members of Local 2322 of the United Auto Workers, which represents staff at Goddard College, has ended its 28-day strike.
After reaching a tentative agreement with Goddard College, the college’s staff union voted this week to end its strike and return to work on Friday. Members were on strike since noon March 24.
According to a news release issued by the union, “Workers won a real increase in wages for those making less than $20 an hour and increased time off in recognition of staff’s sacrifices, while also rejecting a so-called ‘management rights’ clause. Members will vote on whether to ratify the final agreement in the coming days.”
“I am incredibly proud and energized by how much progress has been made toward a just and thriving Goddard College through the efforts and organizing of the Goddard College Staff Union membership along with the students, faculty and community members supporting us,” stated Trevor Utton, co-chair of union, in a news release.
“(Our members) are humbled by the overwhelming support of students, faculty, alumni as well as organizational and community support nationwide. We recognize the power of sacrifices, donations, care, and courage embodied by our supporters, allies and members,” he said.
Danielle Kutner, the union co-chair, added, “In line with Goddard’s own mission, GCSU collectively decided to take imaginative and responsible action to improve working conditions which are necessarily students’ learning conditions. I am honored to be part of a community that has such passion and care for Goddard College. I am very enthusiastic about the steps GCSU intends to take moving forward to support our students and faculty in their deeply transformative and important work.”
When asked on Thursday whether Goddard College President Dan Hocoy would issue a statement, a representative from his office wrote back they were “working with the staff union on a joint statement.”
In late March, the union announced that staff members had voted to authorize a strike, if necessary, during contract negotiations with the school. Staff also voted no confidence in Hocoy.
The union stated staff had asked for a 3% cost-of-living increase, which the school has not been willing to grant unless staff agree to surrender their right to negotiate on working conditions. This was characterized as staff giving up workplace democracy in exchange for financial relief.
At the time, the college had stated it offered the 3% increase in salary during negotiations. The statement said officials there were disappointed the staff union “has been unwilling to agree to language regarding management rights that are standard in almost every (contract) in the United States.” Hocoy said in a statement. “Student success and the health of the college is our driving goal, and our staff is an important part of serving our students. I have great confidence and trust that the parties will reach a mutually acceptable agreement soon. I look forward to the parties coming together in good faith to reach this common goal.”
After contract negotiations broke down between the staff union and administrators, staffers represented by UAW decided they would strike instead.
