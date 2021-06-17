PLAINFIELD — Goddard College’s new president says the school’s low-residency model is a good fit for a post-pandemic education landscape.
The progressive school’s board of trustees announced Wednesday it had picked Dan Hocoy to be Goddard’s 13th president. Hocoy will replace Bernard Bull, who has accepted the same position at Concordia University, Nebraska. Bull’s last day at Goddard will be Aug. 1 and Hocoy will take over from there.
Hocoy is a licensed clinical psychologist with a doctorate in psychology from Queen’s University in Canada. He is a first-generation college student and an immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago. Hocoy’s mother is from Malaysia and his father is from China. According to the school, Hocoy is committed to social justice and his dissertation “was the first to examine the impact of apartheid on Blacks in South Africa, and was used by the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission to structure its processes.”
He also brings with him years of administrative experience in higher education. Goddard will be the fourth school where he will serve as president. He is currently the president of Metropolitan Community College, Kansas City, and has served as president of Erie Community College in New York and Antioch University, Seattle.
Hocoy said in an interview Thursday he started his education career as a professor because of the impact he can have on others. He said he found himself pushed into administrative roles and advanced from there.
He said he knows what its like to be a member of the faculty.
“I truly believe faculty are the most in touch with what our students are experiencing because they’re on the front lines, in terms of experiencing their work and hearing about what issues they have with regards to higher education. Whether that be access or cost or having day care, for instance, so that they can drop their kids off,” he said.
Hocoy said he was an associate provost at Saybrook University in San Francisco when he heard about Goddard from Mark Schulman, a former Goddard president who had taken the head position at the school on the West Coast in 2010.
“He would tell so many stories about the transformational impact Goddard had on students, and so I had this image and fantasy of this very progressive college in central Vermont,” he said.
Hocoy said he was told about the influence the school not only had on its students, but on the community.
Now he has the reins, and he’s eager to engage in a listening tour with stakeholders to get their feedback and get a sense of the school’s priorities.
Those priorities have changed in recent years from a school trying to avoid losing its accreditation and staring down a large budget deficit to a position of strength and growth. Goddard came off accreditation probation in October. It was placed there by the New England Commission of Higher Education in September 2018 because the commission said Goddard “does not now meet the commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The two biggest issues with the school, from the commission’s perspective, were stability of executive leadership and financial resources. The first part was handled quickly by Goddard when it hired Bull in 2018 to shepherd the school through probation. He worked to eliminate the school’s $1.2 million budget deficit in just seven months by reducing the school’s expenses and raising funds.
Bull started bringing in other organizations to use the school’s campus in Plainfield. Because of the school’s low-residency model, students are only on campus for half the year. He was in the middle of raising $4 million for cash reserves for the school when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Hocoy said he wants to build on Bull’s progress. He said one way to help build stability is to be relevant.
“Goddard attracts people who want to make a difference or impact in the world. It attracts people who want to make meaning out of their lives. And it attracts people who want to make a sustainable and ethical living. I believe there is a very large market for that. Goddard has always been on the forefront of change and this is a time for Goddard to shine, in terms of providing that relevance to addressing the needs of today,” he said.
Hocoy said he sees a post-pandemic world as an opportunity. He said Goddard’s education model will be attractive for students in this “new normal.”
“Because people are more familiar and more comfortable with a low-residency model that they may not have been prior to COVID,” he said.
Gloria J. Willingham-Toure, chair of Goddard’s board, said the school owes Bull a debt of gratitude. Willingham-Toure said he was the right person for that job and Hocoy is the right person for this job.
Willingham-Toure said Hocoy’s experience is important, and that he’s worked from coast to coast. The chair noted the school also has a location in Port Townsend, Washington, and Hocoy will need to identify with them, as well.
Willingham-Toure said Goddard is in a great spot.
“It’s a state of readiness right now. Its a state of readiness to sort of move on into whatever our next era is going to be,” Willingham-Toure said.
The chair said all colleges around the country need to take a step back right now, ask themselves who they are and where they go from here.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
