PLAINFIELD — Goddard College officials say a contract request from staff is "standard" after staff union threaten to strike.
The union announced Tuesday staff members had voted to authorize a strike, if necessary, during contract negotiations with the school. Staff also voted no confidence in President Dan Hocoy, according to the release.
The union stated staff had asked for a 3% cost-of-living increase, which the school has not been willing to grant unless staff agree to surrender their right to negotiate on working conditions. This was characterized as staff giving up workplace democracy in exchange for financial relief.
On Wednesday, the school issued a statement saying the school offered the 3% increase in salary during negotiations, which started in spring 2022 for a contract that expired in June 2022. The statement said officials there were disappointed the staff union “has been unwilling to agree to language regarding management rights that are standard in almost every CBA in the United States.”
Hocoy said in the statement, “Student success and the health of the college is our driving goal, and our staff is an important part of serving our students. I have great confidence and trust that the parties will reach a mutually acceptable agreement soon. I look forward to the parties coming together in good faith to reach this common goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.