PLAINFIELD – Goddard College is off of accreditation probation and those at the school say they are ready to work toward the future.
The New England Commission of Higher Education placed the Plainfield school on probation in September 2018. The commission said this was because Goddard “does not now meet the commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The school was still accredited while on probation, meaning it was able to receive federal funding, and students who attend were able to apply for financial aid. But that would no longer have been the case if the school lost its accreditation.
The two biggest issues with the school, from the commission’s perspective, were stability of executive leadership and financial resources. The first part was taken care of quickly because Goddard hired Bernard Bull to be the school's president. Bull took over in November 2018.
He said in an interview Monday the community is now celebrating because the school is off probation.
“We're quite excited and we're already looking ahead. We're excited about where we go from here,” he said.
Bull said Goddard hasn't yet received the written findings of the commission describing why it decided to take the school off of probation.
To help address the financial issues, Bull said he worked quickly to balance the school's budget. He said the school's budget shifted from “aspirational thinking” to “data-informed planning.”
“In other words, we would look at the data from past semesters and we would develop our budget based on conservative enrollment projections. As opposed to being a bit more aspirational and hoping that we over perform,” he said.
The president said the school's finances are stable, but it needs to move past that to being in a position of strength. To help accomplish that goal, the school is working on raising $4 million for cash reserves.
Bull said so far the school has come up with about $750,000. That's both from donations from the community and from cutting expenses.
Bull said he would like the campaign to finish sooner rather than later, so the school can switch toward working on fundraising for an endowment.
The president said fall enrollment was up to 372 students, from the 346 students the school budgeted for. While an increase in enrollment is notable during a pandemic, Bull said the school needs to work on being as stable as possible so that it can survive the ebb and flow of student enrollment.
With probation behind Goddard, Bull said the school is looking at expanding the programs it offers. He said the school decided to go completely remote in April due to the pandemic and those at the school learned there might be an opportunity there. Bull said the school does not want to go away from the low-residency model it's known for, but since the student population there is made up mainly of adults from around the country, offering online degrees makes sense for Goddard.
Bull said an announcement on new programs is expected in 12 to 18 months.
