PLAINFIELD — Staff at Goddard College have voted to authorize a strike, should it come to that during negotiations for a new contract.
According to a news release from the school’s union, staff also voted no confidence in President Dan Hocoy, who has been criticized by those at the school for taking a corporate leadership approach.
The votes took place last week. According to the release, staff are asking for a 3% cost-of-living increase, which the school has not been willing to grant unless staff agree to surrender their right to negotiate on working conditions.
The union claims the school is asking staff to give up workplace democracy in exchange for financial relief.
According to the release, the strike authorization vote allows the bargaining committee to call for a strike either because of unfair labor practices by the school or if negotiations continue to stall.
Students and faculty will be arriving at the Plainfield school this week for its residency program.
