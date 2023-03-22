PLAINFIELD — Staff at Goddard College have voted to authorize a strike, should it come to that during negotiations for a new contract.
According to a news release from the school’s union, staff also voted no confidence in President Dan Hocoy, who has been criticized by those at the school for taking a corporate leadership approach.
The votes took place last week. According to the release, staff are asking for a 3% cost-of-living increase, which the school has not been willing to grant unless staff agree to surrender their right to negotiate on working conditions.
The union claims the school is asking staff to give up workplace democracy in exchange for financial relief.
According to the release, the strike authorization vote allows the bargaining committee to call for a strike either because of unfair labor practices by the school or if negotiations continue to stall.
Students and faculty will be arriving at the Plainfield school this week for its residency program.
According to a statement provided to The Times Argus on Wednesday afternoon, "Goddard College has been working closely for many months with its UAW staff union to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement since spring 2022. The previous CBA expired in June 2022. The College offered a 3% salary increase but is disappointed the UAW staff union has been unwilling to agree to language regarding management rights that are standard in almost every CBA in the United States."
According to the statement, Hocoy states, “Student success and the health of the College is our driving goal, and our staff is an important part of serving our students. I have great confidence and trust that the parties will reach a mutually acceptable agreement soon. I look forward to the parties coming together in good faith to reach this common goal.“
It concludes: "The College respects the right of the union to engage in concerted activity, including the right to strike. However, at the same time, the College remains dedicated and prepared to serve our students and provide the education that they are entitled to."
