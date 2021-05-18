BERLIN — Green Mountain Transit's search for a new headquarters hit a speed bump in Berlin on Monday night, but it appears the town has finally overcome an obstacle that threatened to delay replacement of a failed culvert on Fisher Road.
It was a case of deal and no deal when it came to brothers Randy and Chip LaGue, who attended Monday's virtual Select Board meeting to address separate agenda items.
Randy LaGue made an early exit, but not before sending a message to Green Mountain Transit representatives who told the board they had narrowed the list of sites for a new maintenance garage and central Vermont headquarters from nine to two.
Like the existing facility on Route 12, both are in Berlin. One is on Shed Road, owned by the town, but the preferred access to the site would involve modifying the privately owned entrance to the Maplewood Vermont Travelers Service Center on Paine Turnpike.
Randy LaGue, who owns Maplewood's along with business partner Wayne Lamberton, said changing the entrance to create a way for GMT buses to get from Paine Turnpike to the three undeveloped acres behind Comfort Inn isn't an option.
"I can assure you we will not allow that to happen," he said, citing extensive traffic-related review the project received when obtaining a state land-use permit. "That access will not change."
GMT representative Jon Moore said that would be "a major consideration" when evaluating the two remaining sites. He said the state Agency of Transportation has ruled out a curb cut on Route 62 and the only other existing option is Shed Road.
The narrow road, which leads to the municipal office building, the town garage and the town-owned property beyond is ill-suited for a steady stream of buses and residents have already complained about existing traffic.
The site wasn't ruled out Monday night, but it's viability took a hit and the other option is 25 acres on Paine Turnpike North, which is owned by Lamberton and LaGue's development company.
Board members were told expanding at the current location isn't an option — largely because it is in the flood plain and doesn't have municipal sewer service.
One of the advantages of the Shed Road site is that because it is owned by the town, it is already tax-exempt. The same isn't true of the private property on Paine Turnpike North.
While modifying and extending the Maplewood entrance was a no-go for Randy LaGue at the start of Monday's meeting, his brother, Chip, reached what had been an elusive agreement with the town nearly two hours later.
Sealed with a virtual handshake Monday night and with Chip LaGue's signature on Tuesday, the town obtained the easement it needed to advance plans to replace the failed culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road.
With the easement in hand, the state Agency of Transportation can sign off on the $1.4 million project and the town can order the pre-cast concrete components of a bridge-like arch that will replace the massive culvert. Once the work is finished, the road, which was closed at one end because of structural concerns last summer, can be reopened.
LaGue never objected to the design or indicated he had any issue allowing construction equipment to mobilize on his property. However, he told board members he wasn't interested in owning the sliver of land where one of the wing walls to the new structure will be installed and preferred to sell the small piece of property to the town for $30,000.
The board authorized Town Administrator Vince Conti to acquire the property for that price and LaGue volunteered to sign the requested easement in the interim so that the project would not be delayed.
The voter-approved project has not yet been put out to bid and the structural components haven't been ordered, though both should quickly change. They will have to if the work is to be completed and the road finally reopened this year.
