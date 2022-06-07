BERLIN — Unless you live at the end of Shed Road, the Select Board has been asked to respond to a seemingly decent proposal involving Green Mountain Transit’s plans to relocate its Route 12 maintenance facility.
Tim Bingham, however, lives at the end of Shed Road and, after listening to Town Administrator Vince Conti brief the board on the intriguing proposal, reacted to the prospect of having dozens of buses rolling by his historic home first thing every morning only to return like clockwork every evening.
“I’m actually shaking from what I’m hearing about this GMT proposal,” Bingham said. “I’m literally shaking.”
Bingham, who purchased his home on the narrow strip of asphalt that leads to the municipal office building and the town garage six years ago, said the idea the road, which runs within feet of his house, could serve the central Vermont headquarters of the nonprofit public transportation agency was a nonstarter.
“No way,” he said. “There’s way too much traffic on my little street.”
Bingham has made that point before — complaining about the town’s willingness to allow contractors working on nearby projects to use the municipally owned property at the end of the short road as a “rent-free” staging area.
Bingham renewed his concern about those informal arrangements, suggesting they have increased truck traffic on Shed Road and generated the noise and dust that goes with it.
Adding up to 40 buses twice a day to that mix would be unacceptable, according to Bingham, who noted that didn’t count personal vehicles of GMT drivers and staff who would all need to get to and from work each day.
“This is not a commercial road,” he said, suggesting a nearby industrial park would be a more suitable setting.
Conti told the board GMT had narrowed its search to two sites. Both, he said are in Berlin and one involves private property near the new State Police barracks on Paine Turnpike North and the other is the town-owned site that necessitates the use of Shed Road unless an alternate access could be developed.
Based on preliminary conversations with GMT officials, Conti said use of the town site would involve razing and replacing the town garage and shifting the new building closer to the town offices in order to make room for a GMT complex.
According to Conti, GMT would cover the cost of replacing the town garage in exchange for the right to build its own facility next door and had evaluated the cost of developing an alternative access that would cross property owned by the Maplewood Vermont Travelers Service Center and rely on that business' existing entrance and exit on Paine Turnpike North.
If Maplewood’s owners were willing, and Conti said they are anything but, estimates suggest developing the access would cost $350,000.
According to Conti, that estimate was at the heart of one of three clarifying questions GMT had asked the town as it evaluates its options.
A new access has been discussed before and could serve town trucks and the local police department and Conti said GMT is wondering whether the town would be willing to share the cost of that aspect of the project.
If the alternate access wasn’t viable, and board members agreed chances were remote given past conversations, Conti said GMT was interested in knowing what, if anything, might need to be done on Crosstown and Shed roads if that were the only way in.
According to Conti, GMT had also inquired if the town expected a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) on what would otherwise be a tax exempt project.
The latter question was the easiest to answer and would apply to either site Conti said remains under consideration.
“Of course, we do,” Board Chair Brad Towne said when asked whether the board would want a PILOT arrangement.
Board member Carl Parton took a stab at answering the access-related questions after listening to Bingham’s concern about the use of Shed Road.
“I wouldn’t feel comfortable having the buses here unless there was an alternative access, and I wouldn’t feel comfortable helping pay for (that access) unless the town was going to get that money back within a certain time period,” he said.
That was as close to answering the questions as the board got, and Conti suggested it stay out of suggesting solutions it believed might satisfy the two homeowners on Shed Road.
“They (GMT) need to do something, they need to figure out what that is, and they need to speak to the homeowners and reach that agreement,” he said.
Conti said he would relay that message to GMT officials, inquire about a timeline for the project and invite them to a future board meeting to discuss their plans in more detail.
The board did resolve some lingering issues during a Monday night meeting.
With Town Clerk Rosemary Morse scheduled to retire at the end of the month, the board voted to appoint her veteran assistant, Corinne Cooper, to serve as town clerk through Town Meeting Day. Cooper will receive the $55,000 salary budgeted for Morse and was authorized to hire an assistant at the $18.50-an-hour she was budgeted to receive as assistant town clerk.
The board also agreed to advertise for the newly created public works director’s position and authorized Police Chief James Pontbriand to offer a hiring bonus of up to $5,000 that would be paid in increments to attract new officers.
The first recipient of the revived hiring bonus will be Levi Willey, who is currently employed as a police officer in Northfield, but will join the department in neighboring Berlin later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.