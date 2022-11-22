BERLIN — Green Mountain Transit will not break ground on a new maintenance garage to service its central Vermont bus fleet any time soon, but it has answered the question about where that facility should eventually be built.

A protracted search that was narrowed to two Berlin locations — one on either side of Route 62 — more than 18 months ago recently was resolved and the sole site now being reviewed is part of the undeveloped field behind the new State Police barracks on Paine Turnpike North.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.