BERLIN — Green Mountain Transit will not break ground on a new maintenance garage to service its central Vermont bus fleet any time soon, but it has answered the question about where that facility should eventually be built.
A protracted search that was narrowed to two Berlin locations — one on either side of Route 62 — more than 18 months ago recently was resolved and the sole site now being reviewed is part of the undeveloped field behind the new State Police barracks on Paine Turnpike North.
The alternative — one that would have involved co-locating on town-owned property that is home to Berlin’s municipal office building and town garage — was ruled out in favor of a site that isn’t hampered by access issues and won’t require a prohibitive investment in infrastructure improvements.
Based on conversations with the town, one of those investments would have require razing, relocating and rebuilding the town garage in order to make room for Green Mountain Transit’s new facility.
Berlin officials liked that option — partly because of the prospect of a new garage and partly because the town-owned land doesn’t generate tax revenue and the Green Mountain Transit project would technically be tax-exempt.
Though there had been some discussion of a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) arrangement, the town would have preferred not to build the new facility on privately owned real estate that is prime for development – thanks in part to a sewer line extension that runs along Paine Turnpike North between the intersections of Route 62 and Fisher Road.
Acting on the recommendation of its consultant, the Green Mountain Transit board unanimously agreed to pursue the Paine Turnpike North site.
Before Green Mountain Transit breaks ground it needs to own the ground, and in order to acquire the property it needs to secure federal funding for the both the purchase and subsequent construction. The board was told that will take time.
Capital funds have been budgeted for initial design work, but lining up federal assistance to advance the long-discussed project won’t happen this fiscal year. The more likely time frame — one that will allow for the completion of an environmental review and coordination with the state Agency of Transportation and the Federal Transit Authority with respect to potential grant funding — wouldn’t see the property change hands until fiscal year 2024. That assumes the environmental assessment doesn’t raise any red flags, an acceptable purchase price can be negotiated, and outside funding can be secured.
Construction would follow, though how quickly will likely depend on the availability of funding.
