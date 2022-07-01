BERLIN — Responding to a recent rash of driver retirements, Green Mountain Transit is readying to temporarily slow its roll in central Vermont — announcing strategic service adjustments, which, like some of the retirements, will kick in later this month.
Even as the Burlington-based public transit authority steps up its recruitment efforts in an attempt to fill several vacant and soon-to-be-vacant positions, GMT General Manager Jon Moore said the temporary tweaks are needed.
“Our goal is to reduce service to meet our current staffing level, which will allow passengers to plan for the disruptions instead of learning about changes day-by-day,” he said.
Moore said none of the adjustments, which will be effective July 18, will completely eliminate any service GMT currently provides in Washington County, but acknowledged getting from here to there for those who rely on public transit will be less convenient for some and require more patience for others.
Fully staffed, GMT’s Washington County operation relies on 21 drivers and two full-time mechanics — all based out of its central Vermont headquarters on Route 12 in Berlin.
According to Moore, the Berlin facility has been trying to hire a second mechanic for nearly a year and was already down one driver when four others recently announced their plans to retire. At least one already has and the rest will before the end of the month, he said.
The looming prospect of being down five drivers — a 30% reduction in optimal staffing levels — triggered a route review and a pair of proposals aimed at maintaining predictable service while new drivers are recruited and trained.
Neither proposal quite met quite met an administrative goal of reducing 160 hours weekly pay hours — the equivalent of four full-time drivers — and, Moore said, the one that came closest wasn’t selected.
Instead of embracing a plan that would have temporarily suspended the higher ridership midday run for the Barre Hospital Hill route, as well as all runs of Waterbury Commuter, Moore said GMT will implement a series of adjustments that will save 143 pay hours a week instead of 158.
Moore said the decision boiled down to a least harm approach — one that maintains service everywhere, while making some routes somewhat less convenient.
Perhaps the best example is the City Commuter — buses that run between the Montpelier Transit Center on Taylor Street to the Dollar General on South Main Street in Barre on a route that includes stops along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin. Currently those buses leave the transit center in Montpelier every 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Starting on July 18, Moore said GMT will temporarily shift to hourly intervals with the first bus departing Montpelier at 6:30 a.m.
While that may pose an inconvenience for some, Moore said it is one that can be more easily managed than learning at the last minute the bus you counting on won’t be showing up because there isn’t anyone to drive it.
“Frequency is important, but reliability is more important,” he said, drawing a parallel t the chaotic spike in flight cancellations that can be traced to an ongoing pilot shortage.
“We’re kind of in the same boat as the airlines right now,” he said, defending a proactive response to a problem that won’t be solved overnight.
The three other adjustments that will be made effective July 18 were part of both cost-saving proposals. One contemplates reducing hours for MyRide — the “flexible-schedule, flexible-route service” that was launched in Montpelier 18 months ago. There had been recent discussions about expanding the micro-transit service to Barre, but those plans are on hold and MyRide patrons in Montpelier may experience longer wait times when the planned reductions kick in.
The only other planned adjustments involve midday runs and a pair of weekday routes. One, the Northfield Commuter, runs between the Montpelier Transit Center and Norwich University in Northfield. The other, the Route 2 Commuter, runs between National Life of Vermont in Montpelier and the Old Schoolhouse Common in Marshfield.
Moore said morning and late afternoon service on both of those routes won’t change, but midday runs will be temporarily suspended.
The word “temporary” matters because, according to GMT’s policy, any “substantial and long-term” reduction in service would trigger the need for a public hearing process before they could be implemented.
Moore said the changes aren’t viewed as “long-term,” and service reductions will be restored as the vacant positions are filled.
Once candidates are identified that process could take several weeks, especially if applicants don’t already have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Hoping to lure candidates, Moore said GMT will pick up the bill for CDL training, which can cost more than $3,000. He said GMT is also eager to fill the second mechanic’s position at its Berlin facility.
You can visit www..RideGMT.com/careers to view the job postings.
The starting hourly wage for drivers is $21.75, but it jumps to $26.65 an hour following a three-month probationary period, under the terms of a recently negotiated union contract.
