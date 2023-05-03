BARRE — Green Mountain Transit appears ready to reverse last year’s workforce-driven decision to limit the frequency of the bus that regularly runs between Barre and Montpelier.
It isn’t a guarantee, but if things break right, the nine-month service reduction could be restored by the end of June.
GMT Executive Director Clayton Clark shared that “tentative” plan in his latest update to Barre city councilors, who have pressed GMT to restore temporary service reductions that were implemented due to an acute driver shortage last July.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and several members of the council attended the meeting of the GMT board to discuss concerns first raised by Barre resident Jesse Rosado in the wake of last year’s decision to alter the schedule for the City Commuter.
Since last summer, Rosado has repeatedly called for GMT to shift back to a schedule that saw buses circulating between Barre and Montpelier every 30 minutes and away from the hourly intervals that were less convenient. Rosado also has suggested the council demand the restoration of two runs — one in the early morning and the other in the evening — that got Barre riders to the Montpelier Transit Center in time to catch commuter buses bound for Waterbury or Northfield.
Clark reminded councilors the latter reduction wasn’t temporary. It was made in 2020 and was tied to low ridership pre-pandemic.
The combined annual cost of the two “shoulder” runs was just over $20,000 and, on average, served three Barre riders in the morning and one in the evening.
Clark said Wednesday those savings were part of a broader package of system-wide reductions that shed roughly $200,000 in expenses and was subject to a public process that started just before the pandemic hit and concluded virtually.
Clark said the GMT tracks service requests and complaints and received none with respect to the elimination of the early and late runs in Barre before Rosado raised the issue with GMT after last summer’s temporary reductions.
Clark said revisiting what are now three-year-old decisions isn’t likely, but it always has been GMT’s intent to restore the service reductions it implemented due to a driver shortage. Clark said he is optimistic that will happen starting June 19.
In addition to maintaining the current pool of drivers, Clark said there are a couple of caveats.
One presumes the looming launch of Community Rides Vermont doesn’t encounter any significant speed bumps.
Clark said the program, which will be overseen by Capstone Community Action, is scheduled to start in coming weeks and should free up GMT drivers who were redeployed due to a dearth of volunteers needed to transport people to medical appointments.
The other assumes the union won’t object to a scheduling change that will be needed and, Clark believes, is consistent with the current contract. Clark said the proposed change didn’t prompt any immediate objection from the union’s representative — in what he interpreted as a hopeful sign.
At this point, Clark said the odds are better than even that the City Commuter service will revert to where it was before a rash of driver retirements forced the temporary adjustment last July. The change, he said, will allow riders from Barre to catch the 7:15 a.m. Montpelier Link, which arrives at the transit center in downtown Burlington at 8:10 a.m., but too late to catch the commuter buses to Northfield and Waterbury.
Rosado wasted no time branding GMT’s plan “unacceptable” in a widely circulated email that was sharply critical of its leadership.
Though Rosado didn’t dispute Clark’s contention GMT is poised to restore the service that existed last summer, he was more concerned by earlier cuts that are a barrier to Barre residents looking for employment in Northfield and Waterbury.
Rosado said that reduction in service didn’t register in the public consciousness in the early days of the pandemic.
“We didn’t notice that (change) then, but we notice it now,” he said. “What we had before served the community well for over a decade.”
Storellicastro said he appreciated Rosado’s frustration, but credited GMT for responding to the council’s concerns and keeping the city abreast of its plan to restore the service to where it was last summer.
“I think they (GMT officials) are moving in the right direction, and I understand the challenges they’re facing,” he said.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
