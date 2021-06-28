NORTHFIELD — A Green Mountain Power spokesperson says an animal, possibly a squirrel, caused a power outage Monday.
Kristin Kelly, a spokesperson for the utility, said a substation owned by the Northfield Electric Department lost power Monday morning. Kelly said the department contracts with the utility for repairs on that station.
She said the town lost power after an animal, believed to be a squirrel, made contact with the station and damaged equipment. She said power was out for about four hours.
