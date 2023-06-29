KILLINGTON — Paul Ginther will take on the role of fire chief come July.
Ginther is currently director of Barre Town EMS Department, a job he’s held since January.
He’ll become Killington Fire Department chief on July 10, he said Thursday.
Ginther will replace Chris LaHart, who’s resignation was accepted last week by the select board, according to town officials speaking at a Monday board meeting.
“I retired from the Jacksonville, Florida, Fire and Rescue Department after 25 years,” Ginther said. “I’ve been in the fire service for 34 years total, between paid and volunteer. I retired up this way to get out of Florida, and I actually interviewed for the Killington job back when it was first opened last year. I came in second, lost out to Chris LaHart, and literally two days after I was declined in Killington, the job opportunity came up here in Barre Town.”
He said that he’s enjoyed his time in Barre Town, and found the community to be quite welcoming to him as an outsider, helping him get up to speed with how things work and with the people he works with.
Ginther said that he and his wife had been wanting to retire in Maine, where he has family, but traveling around the Northeast let them get to know Vermont.
The Jacksonville department had 1,600 people working for it, he said. It served Jacksonville City, which has about a million people, and another 600,000 in the surrounding area. He was last stationed at an outlying firehouse, which worked with many other governments and departments, an experience he believes will help him in Killington.
He said his salary is still being negotiated.
Ginther is aware that LaHart’s tenure was a troubled one, and that he hopes to avoid those issues by getting to know people and learning what all of their concerns are.
“With any organization, really, it’s mostly about the people, so first and foremost I’ve got to figure out what I’ve got, how to keep what I’ve got, and how to get more,” he said. “You need to know who the players are, you need to find out what the concerns are, not only of the town’s leadership but the town’s citizenry and the fire department members, because somewhere along the line those have to mesh.”
Officials in Barre Town announced Ginther would be taking over the town’s ambulance service in January, replacing Chris LaMonda, who left to refocus his career on education. The same announcement also reported Chris Violette would take over as town manager, replacing Carl Rogers, who has since retired.
Violette confirmed in a Thursday interview that Ginther has tendered his resignation with the town. He said Ginther’s last day working for the town will be July 9.
Ginther had worked for the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department in Florida since 1997.
Violette, who had served on Barre Town’s fire department for 35 years, 18 of them as chief, before stepping away from the department to take on the town manager role, confirmed Ginther had applied to be the fire chief in Killington at the same time he applied for the job in Barre Town.
He said Ginther didn’t get the job at that time, but when it opened again, he applied and was successful.
Violette said town officials are disappointed Ginther is leaving and are sad to see him go.
“We felt he was doing a very good job,” Violette said. But he said he knows better than most that those in the fire service have a tremendous draw to stay in that field. “You just don’t get it out of your system,” he said. Violette said the town will now work on appointing an interim director for the ambulance service with the goal of having someone in place by the time Ginther leaves. He said he didn’t yet know when the town might have a permanent replacement, noting the town may reach back out to those who applied when Ginther was hired.
Attempts to reach LaHart Thursday weren’t successful.
LaHart was hired as fire chief in Killington in December and took over the role in January. He had been a battalion chief with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services in Virginia, following a 32-year career in firefighting services.
He was hired as part of the fire department’s transition from an all-volunteer group, distinct from the town government, to a hybrid of paid and volunteer positions under the municipality.
In March, the Killington Search and Rescue team (KSAR), which was under the fire department, went public with its concerns about LaHart’s leadership, accusing him of creating a toxic work environment through bullying and sexism. LaHart denied this and later said he’d work to rebuild the KSAR team.
Since then, the former members of KSAR have joined Rescue Inc., based in Brattleboro, and have been responding to search and rescue calls in this region since about May, according to former KSAR member David Coppock. He said there’s been a dispute with the town over the ownership of some equipment, but it’s items the former KSAR members can replace if need be.
At Monday’s meeting, it was explained that KSAR will now be under the police department. Police Chief Whit Montgomery, who was one of KSAR’s founding members, said all backcountry search and rescue operations are overseen by the state Department of Public Safety, who work with local partners, so if anything it should make taking reports of missing or lost people more streamlined.
Montgomery said there are seven people on KSAR’s roster.
Staff Writer Eric Blaisdell contributed to this report.
