Lucas Russell and Colby Warfel sat watching their relatives loft horseshoes across the grass in Hope Davey Park, a pair of 8-year-olds who had little idea how much it would all mean to them long into the future. Some 25 years later, the two still march down to the park each week — members of a Waterbury tradition.

“Ever since I can remember, my parents played here, my grandparents played … and I came to watch every Wednesday,” said Russell, who with Warfel makes up one of the best teams in the Waterbury Center Horseshoe League.

