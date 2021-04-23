NORTHFIELD — Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley will deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2021 at Norwich University.
According to a news release, commencement ceremonies will be a hybrid of virtual streamed and in-person events in response to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be four separate commencement ceremonies, two each running simultaneously in Shapiro Fieldhouse and Kreitzberg Arena at 9 a.m. and noon on May 1.
Milley will receive an honorary doctorate of military science before addressing an anticipated 490 students graduating from 32 undergraduate programs and one master’s program.
The ceremony, which is free and open to the public via livestream, will be held in person for the graduating seniors and two fully-vaccinated guests of each graduate to observe state and federal safety protocols.
Milley was appointed to his position in 2019. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he is the senior most ranking member of the military and serves as principal adviser to the president, secretary of defense and National Security Council. During his more than 40 years in uniform, Milley commanded and served in units at every echelon, from platoon leader to U.S. Army chief of staff.
Visit norwich.edu/commencement for more information.
