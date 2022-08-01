Barre was full of smiling faces and large crowds all day Saturday for the Barre Heritage Festival, including the parade down Main Street, the Rotary Club Breakfast on the Aldrich Public Library lawn, and much more. Dalice Costa and her daughter, Shiloh Surrell, 4, of Marshfield, interact with the fire department during the parade.
