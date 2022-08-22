First-year students (rooks) arrived at Norwich University in Northfield on Sunday. Students were given time to say goodbye to family and friends before they were sworn into the Corps of Cadets, and begin their orientation week. First-year civilian students arrive to campus on Tuesday.
Photos by Sarah Milligan
