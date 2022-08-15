The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department held an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday. There were free snacks, educational material and live demonstrations. Three-year-old Fletcher Lee from Barre watches the vehicle extrication demo on Saturday. Savannah Smith, 3, enjoys a free snow cone at the Four Corners Station in Berlin on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.