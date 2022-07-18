Thousands of folks turned out for this year's Do Good Festival in Montpelier. National Life's Do Good Fest returned Saturday after a two-year break due to COVID. The day of concert music was held to benefit Branches of Hope, a cancer patient fund for Central Vermont's Medical Center's cancer treatment center. The tickets to the concert were free, but a donation to Branches of Hope was appreciated. The perfect summer day brought out thousands of concert-goers, who enjoyed several bands, including American Authors, X Ambassadors, and more. The day capped off with a fireworks show over the Capital City.
Photos by Sarah and Michaela Milligan
