The 65th Annual Vermont Antique & Classic Car Meet was held at Farr’s Field in Waterbury on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, a parade of the vintage vehicles made the way through downtown Waterbury. The event drew hundreds of vehicles from all corners of the Northeast and New York, as well as thousands of vehicle-lovers to area.
