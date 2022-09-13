The 2nd Annual Air Peyton Memorial 5k Walk/Run was held on Sunday morning at Montpelier High School. Peyton Smith played baseball for Montpelier High School. Smith died from pediatric bone cancer. All proceeds from the walk/run and the raffle will be donated to Pediatric Cancer Research. Several schools participated in the Air Peyton memorial, including Montpelier, U-32 and Norwich University. Peyton's father, Matt Smith, expressed his thanks for the community support. Members of the community were having fun crossing the finish line to the song "YMCA." Photos by Sarah Milligan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.