PLAINFIELD — A local official says she’s been told the state has found the funding necessary to resurface the Main Street bridge.
The Select Board held a special meeting Monday at the bridge to discuss the latest developments and decide a path forward. Board Chair Jim Volz was not in attendance for the meeting.
The town is finishing up the installation of a pedestrian walkway on the side of the bridge. The project revealed structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town has been told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
The town has applied for a $225,000 structures grant from the state to help pay for part of the repairs. Town officials were planning to apply for the same grant again next year to cover the full cost of the fix.
Board member Tammy Farnham said the town isn’t likely to get that grant because the money will go to projects that have a more immediate need for the funding. Farnham said the town’s grant application is seen more as a back up funding source so it is lower priority.
“We’re not going to get money just in case we need it,” she said.
The state has been looking for funding options for the town. Farnham said she spoke with Ross Gouin with the state Agency of Transportation last week who informed her the state has found federal dollars to pay for most of the repair.
Farnham, who has been serving as the de sfacto project manager for the pedestrian walkway project, said there isn’t much that can be done to fix the supports of the bridge that have been eroded. She said concrete can be added there to extend the life of the bridge and that should be done to patch up the damage, but the more pressing need is the surface. Engineer Jason Keener, of VHB, the engineering firm based in South Burlington that the town has hired to help with the walkway, has told the town all of the bridge’s supports carry some of the weight when a vehicle drives over the bridge, so erosion on one or two of the supports isn’t a critical issue.
The walkway project includes resurfacing about four feet of the roadway on the side the walkway is on. Farnham said the state has found about $300,000 in a federal grant that would be used to replace the entire road surface of the bridge. Farnham said the plan is to mill down the surface, look at the structure of the bridge and decide then to either resurface the bridge or find additional funding to fix the supports, then resurface.
She said if the town agreed with this approach, the state would need to take over project management. The town also would be on the hook for a 20% match for the grant, meaning it would need to come up with about $60,000. There is already $30,000 in the town budget passed on Town Meeting Day set aside for this project. That money was added to the budget to help pay for an expected loan if the town had to take out such a loan to pay for the bridge repairs.
The contractor the town used for the walkway, Daniels Construction out of Ascutney, is putting the finishing touches on the walkway.
Keener said at Monday’s meeting that the company has another job to do elsewhere, but it can return to resurface the bridge in July. The plan calls for reducing the bridge to one lane, as was done last year when the walkway was installed, for about three months.
Officials had discussed closing the bridge entirely, which would see the resurfacing done quicker, but opted against that because of the adverse impact it would have on the lower village. If the bridge were closed, those in the lower village, including the fire department, would need to take miles-long detours.
Mike Nolan, the town’s road foreman, wanted the paving extended about 75 feet past the bridge in the lower village to fix some sizable potholes on Main Street.
The board approved motions supporting the state’s plan and asking for the paving to be extended.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
